Man (woman) is basically a social animal. I believe this is one of the basic and fundamental uniqueness of mankind as compared to other living things and organs.

And this uniqueness comes naturally. Man (woman) is born into a family. The first strong social networks are naturally family based. And the first lessons of life, unless otherwise, are acquired at this stage.

And then if everything goes as per the natural order, as children grow up, they are introduced to the spiritual world through exposure to religion. And subsequently to formal education and its attendant values and ethics.

Mankind therefore expands its social network from the initial family base to religious affiliations and schools and colleges - read school and college mates level.

This socialisation will naturally expand to include sporting teammates, agemates, officemates, villagemates, life partners and their families and many other social groups - including in my case drinkingmates at my local watering hole.

All these networking groups are important components in moulding one’s life. Enabling one to be a total human being who is able to effectively face the many challenges this tumultuous world throws at one’s feet.

As a typical Bongolander living in this modern world with its technological and communication revolution I have naturally been forced to embrace the latest social media developments and all that they dictate.

To be more precise, I have been forced to embrace and use Facebook, Twitter, Google, Instagram and WhatsApp applications, to mention a few, in my day-to-day networking. These modern applications have simplified mankind’s need to communicate and socialise within preferred and selected groups.

For purposes of this third-rate column I will present my WhatsApp experiences. Apart from the normal one-on-one text and pictorial WhatsApp communication, I have, by simply being human, been forced to join a number of WhatsApp groups representing my wide ranging interests.

For example, I am a member of my Arusha, Njiro-based watering hole group the ‘Lager Team’; and a group which includes several Arusha-based scribes, ‘the ‘Stress Free Zone’; music connoisseurs groups the ‘Muziki Halisi’ and the ‘Mjengoni Club’; an intellectual social, political and economic brainstorming group, the ‘Independent Think Tank’; my native Njombe located Chalowe village group, the ‘Avanyawende ni Chalowe’; an American alumnus group, the AAI-Tz Alumn’; and many other smaller groups.

No wonder I, every morning, spend a considerable amount of time to go through messages communicated in these groups. Luckily I am a retired Bongolander with plenty of time at my hands. Actively employed it could have been the sack with these time consuming indulgences.

In due course, however, I have come to rate these groups on their importance in my life.

Then last week I came across a new WhatsApp group which expanded my communication experiences. I was visiting my Chalowe village residence in the newly established Wanging’ombe district, Njombe region, when I was invited to join a new type of WhatsApp group, the ‘Tanesco - Wanging’ombe’.

Initially, I have to confess, I was not impressed. Yes! I am one of the clients of the Tanesco power supply clients in the district. But, so what?

In no time however, I came to appreciate the importance of this WhatsApp platform. This was where all matters pertaining to Tanesco in the district were aired and discussed.

The management was using the platform to inform members of the latest developments and challenges in the power supply network in the district. Announcing power outages, causes and their time frame with the attendant technical hitches and solutions explained.

Members were free to raise their individual and community concerns, raise problems and suggestions about power supply operations followed by immediate responses from the management.

In a nutshell, all power supply developments in the district are relayed through this platform with members/clients interjections and management responses presented. Indeed a very healthy arrangement.

No wonder when I met the Wanging’ombe Tanesco District Manager, Francis Mvukie, I could not but commend him and his management team and staff for coming up with this very healthy communication platform. I can comfortably inform you that this WhatsApp group is ranking high in my WhatsApp groups’ ratings.