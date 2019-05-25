OPINION: Roles of active, genuine customers

An ‘active customer’ is generally a person who uses a particular source frequently. But, this definition can be expanded to include the attributes of ‘true active customer-ship.’

For instance, can a customer be truly active only because he/she frequently uses a source NOT out of choice, but just because he/she has no other options – or is NOT aware of other options?

Active customers don’t settle for mediocre services. They demand only the best.

Herein below, I highlight some of the things that active customers do to promote better customer services:

• Active customers know they deserve good customer service -- and they demand it. One day, I attended a dispensary in Kinondoni District where I visited the washroom which had no toilet paper or flowing water. Outside the toilet was a sink with no hand-soap but some washing powder poured on top of the sink.

Then a doctor emerged from the ‘male’ toilet.

“Doctor, as a hospital, you should uphold the highest levels of hygiene. There’s no toilet paper or hand-washing soap,” I challenged him.

He left the toiletry – without even washing his own hands!

Do you think there’d be bad hygiene standards at hospitals if every patient was an active customer, demanding hand-soap and toilet paper?

• Active customers own their experiences and don’t allow to be left hanging

On another occasion, I took my daughter for a measles vaccine at one hospital. The nurse said they’d not break open a vaccine bottle – enough for twenty children – just for one child. So, we should wait for more children to come for vaccination. “What if no one comes?” I asked. She called a nearby hospital and learned we could get the service there. Indeed, our daughter was vaccinated without having to wait for an indefinite period.

• Active customers know they’ve the power to influence outcomes

One morning my landlord called me. “When are you paying my rent?” she asked peremptorily. “I paid last week. Check your account and the WhatsApp screenshot I sent,” I said.

She rambled on about unrelated issues, angrily accusing me of this and that... I listened patiently, and finally got the opportunity to calmly ask her: “Dada Happiness (not real name), what have I done wrong to make you call me this early?”

She paused for a moment before responding calmly: “I think it’s just the way I speak that may come out as angry; but I’m not angry.”

The call ended with less tension. Active customers seize opportunities to use their power and humility to improve outcomes.

• Active customers know their opinions matter, and they share them.

I once lived near a farmers’ market in Dar es Salaam from where I purchased my favourite sweet potatoes, sold by only one woman.

One day, I gave her a Sh10,000 note in payment for some potatoes.

“I must look for change,” she said, explaining that she had small change for OTHER customers.”

“But I’m also a customer,” I calmly responded.

“If you don’t want, return the potatoes and take back your Sh10,000,” she retorted angrily.

“If you keep talking like that, you’ll lose customers. If there were other potato sellers here, I’d buy from them instead. You should treat customers better,” I said.

My counsel worked because her attitude drastically changed for the better – and I continued to buy potatoes from her.

• Active customers give genuine and constructive feedback.

A Kenyan friend said whenever she hired an Uber taxi, she’d rate the driver after the trip. “It’s important to give people feedback, positive or negative,” she said.

I couldn’t agree more. We all need good service providers in the market – and ‘active customers’ have the potential to dictate that through frank feedbacks.

• Active customers understand that if they didn’t know, it was partly their fault.

I once transferred money internationally and later realised I was given a low exchange rate. I just as soon learnt that I can negotiate with dealers for better rates, exploring multiple options before transacting. Although it’s the service provider’s duty to inform customers of available options, an active customer proactively seeks information.

• Active customers seek insights and give suggestions with an open-mind.

They ask questions such as: 1. Is there anything the bank could do to reduce the queue in the banking-hall?

2. Do you think you could speak in a more friendly tone? 3. Why is this cheaper than that?

Businesses stagnate because of poor customer services, with customers tolerating poor services for lack of knowledge or options.