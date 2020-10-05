By Azim Jamal

Many people right now feel sad due to the corona virus pandemic and the corresponding lock down which has impacted people’s health, well being and finances!

No one has certainty of the future however the world in the past 110 years has gone through two World Wars, many other smaller wars, depression, SARS, Ebola etc and rebounded .....sure Covid-19 is different but this too shall pass!

This is however a good time to reflect about sorrow and joy and realize that one does not exist without the other.

Prophets, saints and holy people all had their share of sorrows. Why would people so close to divinity go through this unless there was some merit in going through it. Also many great successful business people and sports stars also went through many ups and downs before achieving success. One of the message that we get from this is that when breakdown happens it can lead to breakthroughs in life!

Khalil Gibran says it eloquently: “Then a woman said, Speak to us of Joy and Sorrow.

And he answered:

Your joy is your sorrow unmasked.

And the selfsame well from which your laughter rises was oftentimes filled with your tears. And how else can it be? The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain.

Is not the cup that holds your wine the very cup that was burned in the potter’s oven?

And is not the lute that soothes your spirit, the very wood that was hollowed with knives?

When you are joyous, look deep into your heart and you shall find it is only that which has given you sorrow that is giving you joy.

When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.

Some of you say, “Joy is greater than sorrow,” and others say, “Nay, sorrow is the greater.”

But I say unto you, they are inseparable.

Together they come, and when one sits alone with you at your board, remember that the other is asleep upon your bed.”

Knowing how to find sense and meaning in challenges, problems and even tragedy is an important skill for anyone. Begin learning by going back in your life and recalling how you reacted to your own past challenges, problems or tragedies, and how some of your friends, family or colleagues reacted to theirs. You will notice positive and negative responses. Learn from them— noticing which ones were helpful, and which ones caused sadness or stress.

If you reflect on how the problem or tragedy is going to impact you 10, 20 or 50 years from now you will see the problem in a different light.

Assume full responsibility for your life – You are the captain of your ship. And while you cannot change circumstances, you have the power to choose your response to them. Taking responsibility also implies that you finally accept how your own attitude is feeding your sadness. Reclaim your life and your right to create your happiness.

Every single moment is precious and a gift of life. The air we breathe, the sunrise and sunset we witness, the children we love!