The wonders of DNA technology

By Marion Mutugi

There is only one you. Of the seven billion people in the world, there is no other who is exactly like you. You are unique. The recipe for making you is domiciled deep in every cell of the body, written in molecular language of four alphabets called nucleotides.

It is a formula written using three billion nucleotides, carefully arranged and stored in the cell as a DNA fingerprint.

This profile is your unique DNA fingerprint. During reproduction, each parent donates a half of the nucleotides at random to form a brand new person.

Not even siblings can be the same. However, the closer people are related, the higher the proportion of shared DNA.

A child with half of DNA from each parent has a 50 per cent degree of relatedness with each parent as well as their siblings.

A lot of research has gone into this area of science, genetics, and we now know that physical, emotional and biochemical characteristic, as well as predisposition to diseases, are all dictated by a person’s unique inheritance.

The fact that there is only one you and this information is found in all 40 trillion cells in your body provides a unique opportunity to identify you through any body tissue. Unlike other biometric methods of identification such as facial recognition and fingerprint, identification through DNA is definitive, foolproof, irrefutable, undeniable and indisputable.

Worldwide, DNA fingerprinting is accepted and frequently used for situations such as identification of bodies after tragic accidents, in paternity disputes and also in identification of criminals.

In the first use of DNA fingerprinting, it was possible to definitively identify Andrew, who had been denied re-entry to the United Kingdom, allowing him to rejoin his mother and siblings.

Other than being the first case, the most important outcome of this case was in creating precedence for future acceptability of DNA fingerprinting in court.

In forensics, where there is a convergence of science and crime, DNA fingerprinting was first used by police in a rape and murder case of two girls murdered in 1983 and 1986 in England.

Semen samples collected from the duo was used to positively identify Colin Pitchfork, who was subsequently convicted, and exonerate Richard Buckland.

Within three years, the UK Bureau of Justice System reported that 67.5 per cent of prisoners were rearrested, 46.9 per cent reconvicted for a new crime, 25.4 per cent resentenced to prison for a new crime and 51.8 per cent back in prison.

The rest, as they say, is history. Countries such as the US, India and South Africa have used DNA fingerprinting to convict and exonerate suspects of serious crimes such as murder and rape.

In Kenya, it has been used in paternity cases and to identify victims of mass disasters such as the Nakumatt fire in Nairobi, the Sachangwan petrol disaster and the Garissa University terrorist attack.

As a forensic tool, Kenya is ready to use DNA technology to resolve difficult criminal cases. The know-how of collection, processing and interpretation of DNA results from samples is available in qualified and experienced geneticists.

The legal framework for collection and storage of samples, as well as acceptability of DNA fingerprinting in courts, is in place. The National Police Service, which investigates crime, has invested in a “state-of-the-art” laboratory.

Of all crimes, sexual violence such as rape and incest is particularly serious and traumatic for it not only violates the body of the victim but also their heart and mind, which often leads to long-lasting physical and psychological wounds and scars.

Yet, of all crimes, sexual violence is the easiest to resolve as a perpetrator must leave their DNA in the victim or at the crime scene as they struggle to accomplish the heinous act.

This informs the recommendation that such victims should not shower or wash clothes worn during the incident.

Murder, abduction, robbery and theft can also be resolved using DNA technology for it is almost impossible to be at a crime scene and not leave DNA in samples such as hair, saliva, semen or cells shed from the skin.

The fact that DNA fingerprinting can resolve such crimes is particularly good news to all people of goodwill who have recently been nauseated by the increase in defilement, violations and rape cases.