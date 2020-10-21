Why Diaspora is key partner for Zanzibar’s economic growth

According to the bank, Kenya topped the list receiving $10.74 billion followed by Uganda $ 6.28 billion, South Sudan $2.85 billion, Tanzania $2.39 billion, Rwanda $1.13 billion and Burundi ($257 million).

By Mohammed Mansour

In today's globalized world, evidence shows people living abroad or the diaspora group is playing a key role in supporting sustainable development by helping in social services, transferring resources, knowledge, and creative ideas back to their homelands as well as connecting their native lands in the world economy through investment.

The UN statistics show that, in the year 2015, the number of people living outside their native countries has reached 3.3 per cent of the world population compared to 2.8 per cent in 2000.

According to researchers, financial remittance by African Diaspora to their continent of origin has contributed tangibly towards poverty alleviation, economic development, savings, mobilization, productive investment and emergency aid.

The African remittance to and within the continent reach $40 billion per year and the 30 million strong African diaspora fuels the continents’ budget to the tune of 5 per cent of its total GDP.

The World Bank’s latest statistics shows that, East African countries received $17.38 billion from their diaspora between 2013 and 2018.

The migration report of the United Republic of Tanzania estimated that Tanzania Diaspora were 421,456 Tanzanians living abroad but the current estimate is between 50000 and a million Tanzanians live abroad.

This is the reason why, regional and international bodies and governments are giving a great importance to diaspora in participating and contributing to the development of their native countries professionally, economically and socially.

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar through the Foreign Policy of Tanzania has seen great benefits in recognizing the Diaspora of Zanzibar and has set strategies and policies to address the issue of the Diaspora especially to support social projects including social services and investment in Zanzibar whereby both sides can benefit economically and socially.

During his leadership President Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein, has registered great achievements on Diaspora by implementing through various measures such as establishing a Diaspora Coordination Unit within the Department of International Cooperation under Office of the President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council with the aim of involving diaspora in the social and economic development of Zanzibar.

Through the Diaspora unit, Zanzibar has achieved great success such as the holding of six international Diaspora conferences in Zanzibar, formulating the Zanzibar Diaspora Policy which is now available online, legislating passing of Diaspora Law entitled “the Diaspora Affairs Act of 2020”, linking and collaborating with Tanzanian Diaspora Communities and Zanzibaris and the Government of Zanzibar from various countries such as Zanzibar-Canadian Diaspora Association (ZACADIA).

Others are Zanzibar Welfare Association of the United Kingdom (ZAWA), Tanzanian Diaspora of Russian and CIS countries of Russia (TADRU-CIS) Zanzibari Community living in Denmark (AHAS GROUP), Zanzibar Diaspora in the Scandinavia (ZANDIAS).

But the Zanzibar Government has also recognized and collaborated with the global Diaspora Communities such as; Tanzania Global Diaspora Council (TDC-Global), Zanzibar Global Diaspora Network (ZDN-Global).

The Diaspora communities of Zanzibaris in various countries have been actively involved in helping social development and providing their experience in educational and health issues to Zanzibar specifically their great contribution was seen in a difficult period Zanzibar faced the Corona Virus (COVID- 19).

As a result of this success, CCM Presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Mwinyi seems to be fully committed to further develop the Diaspora so that it can be a catalyst for Zanzibar’s economic development.

The issues at hand include investment in different sectors including blue economy and to achieve economic growth and reducing the rate of unemployment plus improving social services such as education and health.

ZIPA has identified areas where the Diaspora of Zanzibaris and Tanzanians can invest in terms of Blue Economy Sectors such as tourism, fishing, Oil and gas, fish and sea weed industries and marine transport.

Other potential sectors are; financial services such as banks, communication and agriculture. On the other hand, according to the diaspora law of Zanzibar, members shall not participate in political including right to join political parties, vote or voted.

Last week at Park Hayatt, Dr. Mwinyi met with diaspora representatives from countries such as Denmark, UK, Russia, South Africa and others to discuss how to face challenges of diaspora and its way forward should he assume power after 2020 general elections.

Mwinyi believes Diaspora group is a promising area for Zanzbar’s development and he is eager to use effectively in implementing government policies should he be elected into office by putting in place plans and strategies such as fighting unnecessary red tape in migration and other public offices, improving infrastructure and communication facilities, strengthening of peace and security, improving accountability as well as the support for idea of having legal status of diaspora to use driving license and security of the diaspora properties especially in investment.

Generally, Mwinyi is expected to deal with all challenges facing diaspora but most importantly to keep in touch with them and to continue listening to their challenges and needs as well as to share experiences and further increase cooperation especially in aspects of trade, investment, health, disaster management, education and technology.

Diaspora also believes that, Mwinyi and president Magufuli will always collaborate to support them.

The Zanzibaris are equally expecting Dr. Mwinyi to come forward with the prospect of being close, caring, listening, consulting as well as motivating and encouraging Zanzibaris living abroad (diaspora) to love and help their home in the efforts of building a new Zanzibar.