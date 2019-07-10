Davis & Shirtliff's success is based on many factors; clearly the products themselves offer value and performance but they are supported by detailed product literature, full spares and service support, stock availability and importantly, expert selection advice from the company's team of qualified and trained sales engineers.

Davis & Shirtliff participates in various industry segments, the most significant being Water pumps. The company sources from some of the world's leading manufacturers with over 600 different models being available to provide a solution to almost every pumping requirement imaginable. The three major suppliers are Grundfos of Denmark, Pedrollo of Italy and the company's own extensive range of Dayliff branded pumps, all being widely used and respected in Tanzania.

Davis & Shirtliff also supplies a wide range of other water related products, the best known being Swimming Pool equipment and accessories. The focus is on providing a comprehensive range of quality equipment that includes pumps, filters, fittings accessories, chemicals and cleaning equipment.

Water Treatment is another major activity and the company provides a wide range of products to treat a majority of prevailing water conditions including sediment removal, disinfection and bacteria removal, Reverse Osmosis systems, water softening and Waste Water treatment solutions. Value is assured by combining in-house manufacture of some of the products with imported high tech components and the company has now developed what is unquestionably the most comprehensive range of quality water treatment equipment in the region.

The Company is also well established in the energy sector, a key development area for Tanzania and Africa generally, specializing in both the Solar and Generator markets. As the price of solar generated energy has recently reduced by so much, especially solar Photo Voltaic modules, there has been a huge uptake in solar applications and of course with unreliable power and high irradiation levels Africa is the ideal place for it.

Products include a wide range of solar pumping solutions, solar power generation systems, back-up systems, solar lighting and a variety of solar hot water heaters. Generators are also an important business for Davis & Shirtliff being offered in sizes from 1 to 1000kVA. The company is now a leading supplier of this wide range of energy solution products in Tanzania and throughout the region.

The latest initiatives, both being very much related to the core water business, are Irrigation with a wide range of products for drip, residential and agricultural applications introduced. Particularly important has been the establishment of a relationship with Hunter Irrigation of the USA who are world leaders in general irrigation equipment.

Also the recent partnership with Bioliff Water Technologies completes the range with a full offering of waste water treatment and recycling solutions available to process grey and black water to acceptable standards.

Davis & Shirtliff strongly believes that a good range of products is essential for all corporate success and is committed to continuous innovation with a focus on the higher technology products. Recent examples include variable speed inverter controlled pumping solutions, remote pump control and monitoring, Ultra Filtration water treatment, advanced filtration media and hybrid solar power generation which together with continued expansion of its standard products give the company an unmatched product offering.

The Company is also committed to increasing its digital presence both for internal systems and also for increased customer convenience. Details of the full product range as well as sizing tools, service and spares support and the e-shop are available online at www.davisandshirtliff.com and www.dayliff.com and also now via the D&S FLO app which is available free charge for Android on the Google play store and for iOS on the App store.