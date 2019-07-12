In Tanzania, BOUYGUES Energies & Services is currently realizing for TANESCO the lot T2 of the Electrical Interconnection between Tanzania and Kenya (400 kV – 150km). BOUYGUES Energies & Services has extensive experience in Project Financing of electrical system reinforcement in Africa due to the excellent relations it has developed with the largest banks and Export Credit agencies.
BOUYGUES Energies & Services is a 100% subsidiary of BOUYGUES Construction, a member of the BOUYGUES Group (a CAC40 listed company in Paris). It offers comprehensive solutions for the design, building and operation of energy and digital projects:
• High voltage transmission lines and substations.
• Urban and rural electricity distribution networks, including public lighting management.
• Monitoring and supervision (SCADA and Dispatch).
• Telecommunication and digital networks.
• Renewable and conventional energy production plants.
BOUYGUES Energies & Services has a true know-how in terms of staff training and the promotion of local small and medium-sized enterprises.
In the East African region, BOUYGUES Energies & Services has recently completed the following projects:
• In Rwanda, the 220 kV Rwanda – Uganda Interconnection high voltage transmission line.
• In Ethiopia, the extension of Addis Ababa Distribution network.
• In Djibouti, the construction of the National Dispatching Centre
In Tanzania, BOUYGUES Energies & Services is currently realizing for TANESCO the lot T2 of the Electrical Interconnection between Tanzania and Kenya (400 kV – 150km). BOUYGUES Energies & Services has extensive experience in Project Financing of electrical system reinforcement in Africa due to the excellent relations it has developed with the largest banks and Export Credit agencies.
BOUYGUES Energies & Services has an annual turnover of 2.6 billion Euros, employing 14,000 people, with a presence in 25 countries and strong experience in Africa (Cameroun, Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Rwanda and Tanzania.
Our vital objectives
Developed in line with our business plan, our strategy comprises 5 key priorities focusing both on operational and human aspects:
Taking care of the health and safety of all our employees
To exceed your expectations and deliver high-quality service, our teams must operate with peace of mind and in a safe environment. We are committed to complying with health and safety rules for the benefit of all our employees.
Delivering a unique client experience
Listening and responding to your expectations in a transparent
and creative way is key to building a lasting relationship of trust. From the design stage right through to operation, we strive to achieve more than your satisfaction: your motivation to go further with us. Bringing out and developing talent within the company.
To develop solutions that meet your expectations in the long term, we want to dedicate more to you than expertise and technology: we want to put our talent to work for our clients. Find out about the wide range of opportunities to join the company.
Balancing our portfolio of business activities
By developing our market diversity, we provide you with access to a broad spectrum of effective, innovative and multi-disciplinary skills and solutions wherever you operate. Achieving a sustained improvement in performance. Supporting you in your growth and adapting to your needs requires innovation and commitment on our part. Our performance level is a guarantee of the competitiveness of our solutions.
Culture
Our clients are just as sensitive to the projects and services we deliver as to the way in which we deliver them. We believe the human factor is key, which is why we’ve chosen to make it a driver of success and differentiation at Bouygues Energies & Services.
We are working in a very tangible way on collective behaviors within the company, so that we can continuously improve our efficiency through:
More collaboration
In our daily operations to better capitalize on experience, offer our clients a broader and more relevant range of services and increase our potential for innovation.
Sustainable Development
In an interconnected world, development is closely tied in with an ecosystem approach. Bouygues Energies & Services helps you build a sustainable living environment, delivering environmentally responsible projects and ensuring comfort and well-being for your users.
Relying on our technical expertise and range of services, we take a proactive approach to integrating energy performance into the entire life cycle of our clients’ infrastructural, commercial and industrial assets.
The complementarities between Bouygues Construction’s businesses and our own, plus our experience as an integrator and operator mean that we can provide long-term support for our partners throughout the value chain – design, construction, operation and maintenance – for both new build and renovation projects. We are energy management system ISO 50 001-certified for Facility Management.