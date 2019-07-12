In Tanzania, BOUYGUES Ener­gies & Services is currently realizing for TANESCO the lot T2 of the Electrical Interconnection between Tanzania and Kenya (400 kV – 150km). BOUYGUES Energies & Services has extensive experience in Project Financing of electrical system reinforcement in Africa due to the excellent relations it has developed with the largest banks and Export Credit agencies.

BOUYGUES Energies & Servic­es is a 100% subsidiary of BOUY­GUES Construction, a member of the BOUYGUES Group (a CAC40 listed company in Paris). It offers comprehensive solutions for the design, building and operation of energy and digital projects:

• High voltage transmission lines and substations.

• Urban and rural electric­ity distribution networks, including public lighting management.

• Monitoring and supervision (SCADA and Dispatch).

• Telecommunication and digi­tal networks.

• Renewable and conventional energy production plants.

BOUYGUES Energies & Servic­es has a true know-how in terms of staff training and the promotion of local small and medium-sized enterprises.

In the East African region, BOU­YGUES Energies & Services has recently completed the following projects:

• In Rwanda, the 220 kV Rwan­da – Uganda Interconnection high voltage transmission line.

• In Ethiopia, the extension of Addis Ababa Distribution network.

• In Djibouti, the construction of the National Dispatching Centre

In Tanzania, BOUYGUES Ener­gies & Services is currently realizing for TANESCO the lot T2 of the Electrical Interconnection between Tanzania and Kenya (400 kV – 150km). BOUYGUES Energies & Services has extensive experience in Project Financing of electrical system reinforcement in Africa due to the excellent relations it has developed with the largest banks and Export Credit agencies.

BOUYGUES Energies & Services has an annual turnover of 2.6 billion Euros, employing 14,000 people, with a presence in 25 countries and strong experience in Africa (Cam­eroun, Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Our vital objectives

Developed in line with our busi­ness plan, our strategy comprises 5 key priorities focusing both on operational and human aspects:

Taking care of the health and safety of all our employees

To exceed your expectations and deliver high-quality service, our teams must operate with peace of mind and in a safe environment. We are committed to complying with health and safety rules for the ben­efit of all our employees.

Delivering a unique client expe­rience

Listening and responding to your expectations in a transparent

and creative way is key to build­ing a lasting relationship of trust. From the design stage right through to operation, we strive to achieve more than your satisfaction: your motivation to go further with us. Bringing out and developing talent within the company.

To develop solutions that meet your expectations in the long term, we want to dedicate more to you than expertise and technology: we want to put our talent to work for our clients. Find out about the wide range of opportunities to join the company.

Balancing our portfolio of business activities

By developing our market diver­sity, we provide you with access to a broad spectrum of effective, inno­vative and multi-disciplinary skills and solutions wherever you oper­ate. Achieving a sustained improve­ment in performance. Supporting you in your growth and adapting to your needs requires innovation and commitment on our part. Our per­formance level is a guarantee of the competitiveness of our solutions.

Culture

Our clients are just as sensitive to the projects and services we deliver as to the way in which we deliver them. We believe the human factor is key, which is why we’ve chosen to make it a driver of success and dif­ferentiation at Bouygues Energies & Services.

We are working in a very tangible way on collective behaviors within the company, so that we can con­tinuously improve our efficiency through:

More collaboration

In our daily operations to better capitalize on experience, offer our clients a broader and more relevant range of services and increase our potential for innovation.

Sustainable Development

In an interconnected world, development is closely tied in with an ecosystem approach. Bouygues Energies & Services helps you build a sustainable living environment, delivering environmentally respon­sible projects and ensuring comfort and well-being for your users.

Relying on our technical exper­tise and range of services, we take a proactive approach to integrating energy performance into the entire life cycle of our clients’ infrastruc­tural, commercial and industrial assets.