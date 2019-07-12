For historical reasons the French companies are traditionally very active in Western and Central Africa, but they are more and more eager to intensify their activities in East African dynamic economies. Tanzania, with its diversified opportunities, strategic geographic location and secured environment is a key country in the region.

The general purpose of French economic diplomacy is to participate in tackling Tanzania major development challenges, basing the bilateral economic exchanges on a fair and structuring partnership for the long term.

In this context, the French Embassy supports the national Vision 2025, fostering industrialization in order to access to a middle income country status as soon as possible, through aid (bilateral, multilateral and European), trade and investments.

France economic cooperation aims at contributing to reduce poverty, secure basic needs for the population and offer a sustainable development of the middle class. A fruitful dialogue with Tanzanian authorities must also be maintained to be sure to meet the country requirements.

According to the global priorities of Tanzania, France offers a comparative advantage in strategic areas such as urbanization, energy, including renewable energies, transports, infrastructures, health, agriculture, security and defence.

The French Embassy also accompanies the initiatives of the French private sector in Tanzania by giving some guidance in risk assessment, identifying opportunities, providing financing support (export guarantees, feasibility studies support and capacity building improvement).

French companies have been established in Tanzania for many years and have strong track records to be proud of. For instance, Total has just celebrated its 50 years in Tanzania. There are also Bolloré, CMA-CGM, AGS, Air France-KLM, Lafarge-Holcim, Maurel and Prom and newly successful comers like JC Decaux, Sagemcom, Bouygues Energies Services, Engie, Saint Gobain, Bureau Veritas, CSTC among others.

Their activities cover a large range of offers in major sectors. They propose sustainable and efficient solutions, including a high level of technology, thanks to strong investments in research and support for capacity building.

Moreover, the French companies are very respectful of social and environmental issues. Except some pioneer small and medium enterprises, most of the French companies settled in Tanzania are belonging to big groups with a strong reputation, valued in Africa and all over the world. These companies could operate as sister companies or within franchise agreements.

As a success story to mention, Total Group will soon take a leading part in the iconic project “East African Crude Oil Pipeline” to deploy a pipe over 1500 km, from Uganda to Tanga. This technologic adventure will give Tanzania a fantastic rating in the oil and gas sector (downstream) all over the continent.

Economic & Trade main events in 2019:

• MEDEF International (private sector association) welcome in Paris HE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa, Regional and International Cooperation: February 2019.

• French Energy Day in Dar es Salaam: February 2019.

• French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce: Kick off ceremony in Dar es Salaam around October 2019.