WFAD also recognises the important role that National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and other organisations play in providing quality first aid training worldwide as a way of building peoples’ capacity to respond in situations of injury or illness.

World First Aid Day (WFAD) is an opportunity to promote and advocate for first aid knowledge and skills for the wider public.

First aid skills should be accessible to all as a critical humanitarian act that empowers people to save lives and helps for recovery from sudden illness or injury.

Having first aid skills enhances an individual’s capacity to take swift action to reduce or stabilize serious injuries and to improve chances of survival of a casualty.

Celebration of World first aid day (WFAD) coincides with IFRC centenary. What does this day mean to Tanzania Red Cross Society?

Tanzania Red Cross Society being among 191 National Societies member of IFRC, joins the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement to celebrate milestones achieved during the century taking into account that Tanzania Red Cross Society marks its 57 years’ anniversary.

Our membership and volunteers base has been increasing, so we believe together with the movement partners join together to launch the second century with renewed commitment to reach and serve the most vulnerable across the country and strengthen our humanitarian work including provision of first aid services.

How has Tanzania Red Cross Society been marking this historical phenomenon over the years? And how does it plans to do it this year?

TRCS continue to embrace First Aid as its core business for many years. TRCS maintains its investment into first aid knowledge to its volunteers by updating its materials and use of technology, increasing access to FA training and certification.

TRCS uses constantly FA trained volunteers in any emergency or disaster events, our volunteers and members are always at the forefront to make sure we save every life, we prevent further injury and facilitate healing through FA competence. Now TRCS uses its multiple approaches to engage community and psychosocial first aid to victims of injuries countrywide

The observance of first aid day has been focused on imparting awareness on how first aid can save lives in times of crises. How far are societies optimising on shared knowledge to help themselves?

All National Societies are optimising a shared knowledge to the community through the community engagement and accountability (CEA) framework, the mode in which puts the community at the centre of the operation.

TRCS continued to mobilize various groups and its members who are actually part of the community to access first aid knowledge and uses at their localities. TRCS also uses the Community Based Health and First Aid (CBHFA) framework to address whatever the crisis happening in particular locality.

What could be the achievements garnered by the Tanzania Red Cross Society since its inception?

TRCS continued to be the best partner of the public authority in saving lives of Tanzanian during disaster, emergency and disease outbreaks. To date TRCS proposition falls in the following areas:

Have a reasonable number of competent first aid trainers and quality training products Incorporate social marketing model Its operations enforces the implementation of national legislation TRCS is Internationally recognized for its performance TRCS product and services contributed to general public on humanitarian response TRCS attracted and works with many corporate partner TRCS continued to increase number of its members and volunteers TRCS gained more experience in working with modern challenges and technology now first aid knowledge will be available in computer application. It’s a step towards blended learning

World first aid day theme for 2019 is “Addressing exclusion through first aid” Why so?

The 2019 WFAD motto is “Addressing exclusion through first aid”

This means that, some excluded groups are more likely to be injured or become ill suddenly, or to come into contact with someone needing help.

All of them have the potential to learn first aid and save lives and therefore Red Cross/Red Crescent first aid training should include them as much as possible.

At the same time, first aid is an act of humanity in itself, showing willingness to save lives with full respect for diversity and without discrimination.

In the recent years, Tanzania has been reported with various fire accidents, Msamvu incident being a nation’s misfortune, much mourned as took hundreds lives of people away. What is the position of Tanzania Red Cross Society in the face of such occurrences?

The event itself is a revelation to TRCS and the general public to extend the excluded groups in first aid, the safety focus shall be addressed using the modern environment and CEA.

TRCS calls for more collaborative efforts and accountability for safer environment and awareness in preventing disaster and prompt response when accidents occurs. The public shall provide conducive environment for learning and support the most vulnerable and excluded community, the use of evidence based knowledge and skills in addressing community challenges and use of early warning system at community level.

What as nation, should we rectify to improve humanitarian service?

According to the Secretary General, Tanzanians and as a nation should ensure humanity is imperative, supporting those in serious need of humanitarian service is not a favor it is an obligation! Everyone should also be responsible to take precautions and measures to reduce risks, adhere to guidance and directives provided by respective authorities e.g. everyone should understand that living in risk areas such as lowlands is putting our lives at risk! This should be infiltrated into Tanzania culture.

What are the challenges encountered by Tanzania Red Cross Society during undertaking its activities?

“Tanzania Red Cross Society was enacted in 1962 (Act of parliament No.71) as auxiliary to the public authorities to provide humanitarian and voluntary services in time of war, to furnish aid to the sick and wounded both of armies and among non-belligerents, and to prisoners of war and civilian sufferers from the effects of war; (b) in time of peace or war, to carry on and assist in work for the improvement of health, the prevention of disease and the mitigation of suffering throughout the world; (c) to do all things necessary, advantageous or convenient to or in connection with the better carrying out of the purposes aforesaid.

Apart from inadequate resources which limits the number of the needy assisted/reached, there is wrong perception of considering Red Cross as a competitor in humanitarian services provision while it complements the effort of the public/government and other actors in the country.

The volunteerism spirit which is a backbone and strength of the Red Cross staff, members and volunteers to respond to emergencies 24/7, is again perceived that Red Cross is a rich organization. In fact, Red Cross requires the public support to enable the Red Cross services to reach out many people in need,” according to Secretary General.

What is the way forward?

TRCS shall continue working with the government and other stakeholders to implement various policies in building community resilience and reaching out the excluded group through the TRCS values of professionalism, Accountability, Transparency, Integrity, Team-work and inclusion

Prior to celebration of World first aid day (WFAD), is there any message that Tanzania Red Cross Society want to share?