About Jubilee Insurance Company of Tanzania

The Jubilee Insurance Company of Tanzania (JICT) is a subsidiary of Jubilee Holdings Limited and is a Part of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development Network (AKFED).

JICT is in Tanzania since 1998. In the last 20 years as the pioneer in the insurance industry it has endeavored to serve all sections of the society. The four key core values Integrity, Passion, Excellence and Teamwork has made the Company to be the leading Insurance Company in Tanzania with a wide network of offices across Tanzania.

Presently Jubilee Insurance Company of Tanzania has its head office at Dar es Salaam and Branch offices at – Tegeta (Kibo Complex); Arusha; Mwanza; Mbeya; Morogoro ; Dodoma and Zanzibar.

We are also present in other parts of the country through our agency network and service centers. Our roots are founded on the urge of building confidence to the business community with a Vision to enable the People to overcome Uncertainty. To date the Company’s Mission remains towards providing solutions and protection of our Clients so that their risks are insured and they can sleep peacefully.

About our products and services

At Jubilee Insurance Company of Tanzania we provide all classes of General Insurance and Medical Insurance Business. We specialize in providing customized solutions to groups and corporate backed by excellent claims service.

We provide insurance for property, casualty, liability, marine transit risks and risks associated with construction of property and infra-structure projects for the business and corporate sector. Group Medical Insurance and Group Personal Accident is also available for corporate and Groups.

We provide covers for Motor Vehicles with lot of value additions. A specialized motor cover for women called “Lady Jubilee”. J Drive for individual motor vehicle owners.

Travel Insurance for travelers, Individual Personal Accident and the Domestic package for the home owners. We also provide medical insurance for individuals and families called – J care, Jubilee Afya and Jilende Afya.

We are one of the few companies who offer Agriculture Insurance covers in this market. We offer it to individuals, groups as well as for companies which specialize in Agribusiness.

We are working on some innovative covers in Agriculture which we will be announcing after receiving the necessary approvals. Jubilee has also pioneered the first Micro Insurance product being distributed through the digital media – the Safari Vocha.

This product has opened a plethora of opportunity for distribution of such small ticket product through the digital media.

Jubilee‘s contribution to the society

Jubilee insurance has consistently been proactive towards contributing to the country’s prosperity from the funds that it has at its disposal, moreover we have played a major role in provision of employment.

We have also engaged ourselves in various programs and campaigns initiated by TIRA (Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority) and other stakeholders. We have invested in extending benefits to our society by reconstruction of schools, renovation of classrooms and toilets.

Jubilee also subsidises medical treatment for the needy and organizes blood donations camps for blood banks in Tanzania. Jubilee involves itself in a lot of social service activities to the community and make available services which are required by the population who need such services but cannot afford to pay for it.

Why Insurance Day

Insurance day should bring about more awareness of insurance and risk management. We hope with the help of such events we will be able to increase the reach and penetration of Insurance in Tanzania.

We are convinced that we will be able to bring about more new and developed products and services through such awareness. Jubilee is constantly innovating new products and processes to enhance the customer experience.