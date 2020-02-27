The postal sub-sector specifical­ly contributes to socio-economic growth and development in various ways, e.g. reducing transaction costs, building relationships, forging mar­kets, and facilitating financial trans­actions (in-payment and out-pay­ment).

Despite the advent of information and communication technologies (ICTs), the postal service still retains a central position as the very basic means of communication which is readily accessible to all communi­ties, particularly to the rural areas in Africa.

Its vast network of retail outlets covers large geographical areas not only in urban but also rural areas where nearly 80% of the population in Africa live.

In the wake of an increased regional integrations, postal services become requisite tool towards sound and potential economic growth of member states generally.

Postal services were presupposed unavailing in bringing Africa devel­opment until Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) was formed around 1980. PAPU is a specialized agency of the African union responsible for the development of postal services in Africa. The 14th session of the OAU heads of state and government sum­mit held in Libreville, Gabon in 1977 approved a resolution for the crea­tion of the Union.

Tanzania through our first Pres­ident and founding father of the nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere offered to host the PAPU Secretariat.

This was in spirit of supporting liberation of the continent. For its implementation the OAU organized in Arusha, Tanzania, a Plenipoten­tiary Conference of Ministers from 8th to 18th January 1980. The PAPU convention was signed by ministers representing 35 member states on 18th January 1980.

Institutional developments

The membership has grown from 35 at the inception, to the current 45 member states, making PAPU the largest restricted union in the postal sector globally. The Pan Afri­can Post Day was created in 1985 for commemoration of the founding of PAPU on 18th January 1980.

In the same year of 1985, PAPU and the African Airlines Association established a contact committee to enhance quality of service and secu­rity of mail transmission in Africa, the PAPU/ AFRAA Contact Com­mittee.

In 2003, the current PAPU head­quarters was built and inaugurated, giving PAPU a new identity and posi­tive image. For the period 2013-2016, PAPU in collaboration with UPU implemented the quality of service programme; the programme culmi­nated in quality certification of mem­ber states.

In 2017, the international bureau of the UPU in collaboration with the general secretariat of PAPU for­mulated the Regional Development Plan (RDP) for Africa.

On 18 January 2020, the PAPU house foundation stone was laid by Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Eng.Isack Kamwelwe (MP). Furthermore, the construction of the modern PAPU House (HQ) is an effort by the 5th phase Government to implement the unfinished works of the farther of our nation.

How postal service supports econ­omy

The postal sub-sector specifical­ly contributes to socio-economic growth and development in various ways, e.g. reducing transaction costs, building relationships, forging mar­kets, and facilitating financial trans­actions (in-payment and out-pay­ment).

In order to meet the varied com­munications needs of its customers, it is necessary for the postal sector to develop and be the market leader in the provision and delivery of postal services. Efficient and reliable com­munication services play a vital role in the attainment of the MDGs and it is, therefore, an integral strategic partner in the communications and information sector.

The 40th anniversary celebrations

Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) celebrated its 40th Anniversary on 17th -18th January 2020 in Arusha its headquarters. The anniversary which was graced by the Minister for Works, Transport and Commu­nications, Hon. Isack A. Kamwelwe (MP) brought in Ministers respon­sible for postal services and senior officials from regulatory bodies and postal operators. The celebrations encompassed a high level forum on the theme: “The Post: A veritable partner for financial inclusion and regional integration” which was held on 17th January 2020 and anniversa­ry ceremony on 18th January 2020.

The anniversary had in the pro­gram three major items and outputs:

a) Ministerial forum on the role of the Post in regional integra­tion and financial inclusion in Africa. This was well done in terms of the discussions and the important resolution named The Arusha Postal Deceleration 2020. Further­more, Tanzania was fully involved in the forum where the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania delivered a speech on Postal Financial inclusion status in Tanzania.

b) There was award to winners of feature article on National Addressing and Postcode pro­gram writing competition

c) Launching of 40th Anniversa­ry of PAPU Commemorative Stamp and

d) Launch of con­struction of a modern PAPU headquarters at Sekei area in Arusha City by laying foundation stone.

c) The Arusha Postal Declaration 2020

African post determined to pur­sue an inclusive, innovative and integrative approach in implement­ing financial inclusion and regional integration initiatives via the post at all levels. Call for the elaboration of development goals on financial inclusion and regional integration within the context of the Regional Development Plan for Africa (2017- 2020 and beyond) that are supported by measurable targets and indicators;

Renew our commitment to further enhance the role of post as a veritable partner for financial inclusion and regional integration. In this regard:

Urge governments to prioritize and allocate resources in their national budget for the promotion of financial inclusion and regional inte­gration via the post;

Further urge the Designated Post­al Operators to undergo ISO Quali­ty Management Systems (QMS) in order to build trust to customers as well as improve quality of service;

Call upon development partners to support this declaration.

Finally, request the African Union Commission, in collaboration with the Regional Economic Commu­nities, sub regional postal organ­izations and the member states to harmonize and coordinate the for­mulation of such development goals by improving the performance of postal financial services and regional integration and promote innovation in the areas in which the Post faces particular challenges.

The Arusha Post­al Declaration 2020 statement was: African Ministers responsible for Postal Services hereby agree as follows:

On Financial inclusion

• Access to financial services is a basic right to the majority of our people, especially the dis­advantaged and those in rural settings;

• The need for the post in Africa to be empowered to diversify their product portfolio to pro­vide financial services such as licence to operate Bureau de Change, work on behalf of the government for revenue col­lection;

On regional integration

• The role of the postal operator is to develop partnerships that will lead to innovativeness, inclusiveness and interopera­bility;

• Africa must develop interde­pendent infrastructure to fos­ter regional development.

Conclusion

PAPU is, and will continue to be an important co-ordination entity for development and cooperation in the postal sector in Africa and for harmo­nized positions to safeguard Africa’s interests at the international arena.

REMARKS BY ENGINEER JAMES M. KILABA, DIRECTOR GENERAL OF TCRA DURING THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE HIGH LEVEL FORUM IN CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PAN AFRICAN POSTAL UNION ON 17TH JANUARY 2020 IN ARUSHA.

Indeed, I feel very privileged to be given an opportunity to give some remarks during this High Level Forum on the theme ‘The Post: A veritable partner for financial inclusion and regional integration’ organized to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU).

Ladies and Gentlemen; I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the guest of honor for finding time to officiate this High Level Forum and to you participants for travelling to Arusha for this occasion. The theme of the forum has just come at the right time as countries desire to achieve fast economic growth enabled by the Postal ecosystems.

Honourable Guest of hon-our, One of the purposes of the financial inclusion is to get the unbanked and underbanked to have better access to financial services. The availability of financial services that meet the specific needs of users without discrimination is a key objective of financial inclusion. Financial Inclusion is therefore crucial for Africa’s developing economies because it allows our population to actively participate in the productive capacity of our economies.

Today, we are witnessing that banking services and Information Communications and Technology (ICTs) are the main pillars for successful implementation of financial inclusion. The introduction of ICTs in the financial trans-action has also the potential to lowering banking costs and overcoming the hurdles that stop people from entering the banking family. We therefore need to work very closely with the banking systems to achieve financial inclusion.

Honourable Guest of Honour, Financial inclusion is therefore a building block for both poverty reduction and opportunities for participation in the economic activities of our people. As sector Regulator, we will always strive to ensure wider coverage of Telecom services and promote usage of ICTs in fostering financial inclusion making it safer and efficient.

In addition, we shall ensure the Post Code and Addressing systems are well implemented in our country to facilitate faster delivery of goods. Ladies and gentlemen; many of the participants here present are aware that Tanzania became one of very few African countries to liberalize fully its Telecommunication sector back in 2005 when also introduced its Con-verged Licensing Framework.

This licensing framework is technology neutral and service neutral meaning licensed operator are free to innovate technology suitable for their operation and may offer multiple services. Currently, we have licensed 8 mobile telephone operators, 186 radio stations, 41 television stations and 86 postal operators. Honourable Guest of Honour Benefiting from the converged licensing framework, Tanzania has achieved a good record on financial inclusion. Currently, Tanzania has over 48 million mobile sim card subscribers and over 23.7 million internet users. Majority of our population now has access to mobile financial services.

TCRA has initiated Biometric SIM Card Registration in which existing subscribers are required to re-register their sim-card. This decision is aimed at making the use of ICT in financial transactions much safer and hence promote financial inclusion.

The ICT sector activities has contributed over 10% to the GDP growth in recent years. Honourable Guest of Honour, Most financial sector challenges transcend national boundaries across Africa. Regional integration within the financial sector offers significant potential for African countries to work together in improving access to financial services and products.

This is to say, collective approach encourages regulators, institutions, and people to collaborate on designing policies, implementing pro-grams, and achieving results which pro-motes such services. Honourable Guest of Honour, Let me also mention that boosting both regional integration and financial inclusion at African level requires firm and concerted actions in line with the 2030 Development Agenda.

In order to achieve this objective, the Postal Sector must increase its visibility in terms of what it can offer in integrating Africa and expand financial services through its wide spread network.

One advantage of the postal financial services system compared to the banking system is its ability to use existing post offices to bring basic financial services to under-served areas and communities.