Beauty is at the heart of TECNO Camon 15

Tecno Mobile Tanzania is purely “a treat for the sore eye” as it boasts its unrelenting and sustainable innovation that pays off always with hi-tech smart phones that are afforded by Tanzanians.

The advent of technologies continues to do justice to this interconnected world as communication is accessed in real-time and efficiently than ever. The convergence of technologies has made a swift transition of mobile phones’ traditional functions (of calling and sending text messages) to smart ones.

Tanzania has millions of smartphone users however majority of the population face challenges in accessing quality and affordable brands.

Known for introducing mostly preferable series of brands such as Tecno Camon X, Camon 11, Camon 12, Camon 13 and so on; this giant mobile phone company, has currently launched its Camon 15.

Public Relation Manager at Tecno Tanzania, Erick Mkomoya says that, Camon 15 is primarily crucial to divergent groups, and serves huge purposes from all walks of life; including but not limited to online businessmen, journalists, tourists, models and designers and other social groups.”

This Camon 15 is an upgraded version of the previous versions, it has plenty of features combined together to guarantee customer’s maximum satisfaction:”

Eye-catching design

Appealing gradient color design and exquisite textural lines compose into new Camon 15. Magnificent choices for your unique styles.

Quad flashes

Equipped with quad flashes on the rear camera module, fearless of the dark environment, you could always take bright and clear photos.

8x Ultra Clear Photography

Featured with 48MP clear lens, support 8x to zoom in the picture after taking a shot. Click the shooting to capture beautiful view and unforgettable memories, you will find that every details are perfectly captured and shown.

The clearness of the whole picture has upgraded by 68%.The four pixels were combined into a 1.6 micron megapixel to create high-quality night shots. The large 1/2” sensor captures more light at night, producing a photo that is brighter and with less noise.

With new launched CAMON 15, capture more details both at daytime and night. See magic happens.

Two centimeter macro photography

The extreme two centimeters close-up shot lets you discover the unseen beauty of the minor things around you.

16 Mega pixels clear selfie

Camon 15 prepares 16MP clear lens for your selfie time. Enhanced clarity, high quality lighting effect and real time image optimizing.

Battery saving

A 5000mAh super battery satisfies your needs of power supply for daily work and life. Longer time connecting with the world.

Face unlock

It automatically detects your closed eyes, greatly improving your phone privacy and security. Other features are; dual front flash, beautification, portrait bokeh effect, social turbo, dark theme, 64 GB space, fun social interaction, Dot-in display, artificial intelligence detection scene, super HDR, artificial intelligence body shaping, newly developed background.”

The highly rated Camon 15 was launched in April in Dar es Salaam, with the event attended by the A-list film actress, Elizabeth Michael alias ‘Lulu’ who endorsed the product.

Speaking during the inaugural event, Lulu said, Tecno did a wonderful job and at the right time to launch this product as she truly believed it would quench photophilic’ thirst. “You know frankly speaking; photos take a significant portion of our lives, whenever and wherever we do our daily duties, we actually depend on these photos to help us with promotion of our works, and mostly using high quality camera. I, myself love with this Camon 15,” said Lulu.

Not only upgraded camera sparkled Lulu, the gradient-colored design was another thing to fire her up with an imagination.

During the event, Tecno Sales Man-ager Mariam Mohamed took her time to also launch Camon 15 promotion countrywide where if a customer buys that phone, he/she would be awarded with a free bag or lunch box or both.

“This offer is available across the country in all of our Tecno stores and therefore, you are all welcome,” she emphasized.