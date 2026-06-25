Address bottlenecks at border posts, EAC urged

Dar es Salaam. The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has called for urgent reforms to improve the efficiency of One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) across the East African Community (EAC), warning that persistent operational and policy bottlenecks continue to undermine regional trade and integration.

The call was made during a plenary debate on a report by Eala’s Committee on Communication, Trade and Investment, which reviewed the implementation and performance of OSBPs across partner states.

Presenting the report, committee chairperson Francine Rutazana said the facilities had significantly improved trade and movement of people by reducing cargo clearance times, boosting revenue collection, and simplifying cross-border procedures.

“OSBPs have become a strategic instrument for advancing regional integration. However, their full potential has yet to be realised due to several unresolved challenges,” she said.

The committee noted that the model had delivered gains since its introduction by bringing agencies from neighbouring countries under one roof, reducing bureaucracy, and lowering the cost of doing business.

However, legislators raised concern over infrastructure gaps, fragmented customs systems, weak inter-agency coordination, and the absence of harmonised laws and standards across the region.

The report further highlighted inadequate parking spaces, narrow access roads, ageing infrastructure, limited equipment, and staff shortages at several border posts.

Multiple agencies operating at the borders were also said to create overlapping procedures that cause delays.

Lawmakers urged partner states to modernise border operations through digital integration and infrastructure upgrades.

Rwandan EALA member, Mr Clément Musangabatware, said OSBPs had improved the movement of goods and people, but inefficiencies remained and needed urgent attention to maximise regional integration benefits.

He called for interoperable payment systems at border posts to enable seamless transactions for traders and transporters, regardless of service provider.

“The East African Community has numerous service providers. Border authorities should ensure OSBPs support multiple payment platforms,” he said.

Members also raised concerns over the inconsistent implementation of border operations across partner states.

Ugandan legislator, Ms Mary Mugyenyi, cited the Taveta–Holili border between Kenya and Tanzania, saying disparities in operations were undermining the OSBP framework.

“Efficient trade requires harmonised operations and equal commitment from both sides of the border,” she said.

Tanzanian legislator, Ms Gladness Kambarage, said focus should shift from infrastructure to governance reforms.

“The OSBP model is working. Trade volumes are rising and clearance times are improving. What is needed now is a holistic review of governance structures,” she said.

Rwandan legislator, Ms Fatuma Ndangiza, questioned whether the growing number of institutions at some border posts was improving efficiency or adding bureaucracy.

She called for integrated service centres to simplify procedures and reduce costs for traders.