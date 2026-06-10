Mineral boom powers EAC trade to $46.3 billion

Arusha. Rising exports of minerals, particularly copper and precious metals, helped drive the East African Community’s (EAC) international merchandise trade to $46.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest regional statistics.

The latest EAC Quarterly Statistics Bulletin shows that strong global demand and favourable prices for mineral commodities significantly boosted the bloc’s trade performance during the January–March period.

Total trade increased by 30.7 percent, rising from $35.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025 to $46.3 billion during the same period this year.

While minerals remained the leading export category, agricultural commodities continued to make a significant contribution to the region’s foreign exchange earnings. Coffee, tea and other cash crops benefited from improved prices and stronger demand in international markets.

The strong export performance saw earnings rise by 33.3 percent to $24 billion, outpacing imports, which grew by 28.1 percent to $22.4 billion.

As a result, the EAC recorded a trade surplus of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up from $600 million during the corresponding period last year.

Africa remained the EAC’s largest trading partner, accounting for 24.1 percent of total trade.

Trade with African countries increased by 17.8 percent to $11.2 billion, while trade with member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) rose by 17.4 percent to $7 billion.

At the country level, China remained the EAC’s leading trading partner, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, India and Japan.

The report attributes China’s continued dominance to strong demand for the region’s mineral exports, alongside increased imports of manufactured and industrial goods into the bloc.

According to the report, the growth in exports and expanding trade links within Africa and other global markets reflects the resilience of the regional economy and the increasing competitiveness of EAC products.

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures continued to ease across the region. Annual headline inflation stood at 10.6 percent in March 2026, down from 27 percent during the same period in 2025, signalling improved macroeconomic stability.

Monetary indicators also pointed to strengthening economic fundamentals.

Broad money supply (M3) grew by 16.4 percent year-on-year, supported by a 14 percent increase in private sector credit.

Net foreign assets increased by 26 percent, reflecting stronger external financial positions across EAC partner states.