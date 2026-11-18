







Dar es Salaam. African business leaders need to accelerate strategy execution, invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthen organisational resilience to turn confidence in growth prospects into sustainable business results, a new report says.

The KPMG Africa CEO Outlook 2026 shows that despite global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological changes, most business leaders remain optimistic about their organisations’ prospects.

Speaking about the findings in Dar es Salaam, KPMG Tanzania Audit Services representative Adolph Boyo said the report offered insights into the direction of Africa’s private sector and the priorities businesses should pursue to improve competitiveness and growth.

He said the findings were relevant to Tanzania as they could help business leaders, investors and policymakers understand the challenges and opportunities likely to influence investment, production and economic growth.

The third edition of the report, which forms part of a global survey involving 1,400 chief executive officers (CEOs), including 176 from Africa, found that 79 percent of African business leaders were confident about their organisations’ growth prospects.

About 72 percent were optimistic about their domestic economies, while 66 percent had a positive outlook on the global economy.

However, the report highlights a gap between confidence and the ability of businesses to translate growth into stronger earnings and sustainable performance.

Although 86 percent of CEOs reported revenue growth in their latest financial year, only 58 percent expect annual earnings to increase by more than 2.5 percent over the next three years.

Technology investment is another priority, with 72 percent of African business leaders planning significant spending on AI. However, only 14 percent believe their organisations are keeping pace with developments in the technology.

The findings suggest that increased investment alone may not deliver the expected benefits unless businesses also strengthen governance, improve data quality and equip employees with the necessary skills.

Workforce development is also emerging as a key concern. The report found that 84 percent of CEOs expect their workforces to grow over the next three years, while 86 percent plan to retain and retrain employees with high potential.

Meanwhile, 82 percent intend to redesign job roles to improve collaboration between people and AI, while 74 percent expect to recruit technology and AI specialists.

On business risks, cybersecurity and data security, alongside supply chain resilience, were each identified by 31 percent of CEOs as major threats to organisational growth. AI integration was cited by 27 percent.

The report also points to growing attention to sustainability, with 48 percent of CEOs saying they are incorporating it more deeply into their core business strategies. Readiness for sustainability reporting has also improved, rising from 55 percent in 2025 to 65 percent this year.

AI is increasingly being viewed as a tool for supporting sustainability efforts. About 80 percent of CEOs believe the technology can help identify opportunities to improve resource efficiency, while 78 percent say it can enhance the quality of sustainability reporting.

However, 85 percent remain concerned about the environmental impact of the technology’s expanding use. Cybersecurity, data security and supply chain resilience were identified as some of the leading threats to business growth, each cited by 31 percent of CEOs, while 27 percent pointed to the challenges of integrating artificial intelligence (AI).

On sustainability, 48 percent of CEOs said they were integrating it more deeply into their core business strategies. Readiness for sustainability reporting also increased from 55 percent in 2025 to 65 percent this year.

The report further found that 80 percent of CEOs believe AI can help identify opportunities to improve resource efficiency, while 78 percent said the technology could improve the quality of sustainability reporting.