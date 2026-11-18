







Dar es Salaam. Mineral value addition, investment opportunities and the development of local processing industries are expected to dominate discussions when Tanzania hosts the seventh Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference from November 19 to 21, 2026.

The conference, expected to attract more than 1,700 participants, will bring together investors, policymakers and industry players to explore ways of turning the country's mineral wealth into greater economic benefits through local processing and industrial development.

Speaking during a media briefing, Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde said the meeting would provide an opportunity to discuss practical strategies for ensuring Tanzania gains more value from its mineral resources.

“The focus is not only on extracting minerals, but also on ensuring that we process more of them locally, develop industries and create greater economic opportunities for Tanzanians,” he said.

Held under the theme “Value-added Minerals: A Catalyst for Industrial and Economic Growth”, the conference comes as the mining sector's contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased to 10.3 percent, from 7.8 percent in 2024, according to Mr Mavunde.

Mineral exports rose from $4.12 billion in 2024 to $5.46 billion in 2025, while government revenue from the sector increased from about Sh526 billion in 2020/21 to Sh1.39 trillion in 2025/26.

The minister attributed the growth to improved management of mineral resources, investment, revenue collection and greater participation by Tanzanians.

He said the government was also prioritising local content, with formal employment in the sector reaching 19,874 by April 2025. Tanzanians accounted for 97.4 percent of those jobs. Procurement of goods and services from local suppliers by mining companies also increased from Sh884.09 billion in 2010 to Sh5.2 trillion in 2025.

The government has further signed Mining Private Agreements with 14 joint venture companies for projects involving copper, nickel, niobium, rare earth minerals and helium gas. Small-scale miners now account for about 40 percent of the country's mineral production, supported by mineral markets and buying centres, access to equipment, bank financing and geological information, Mr Mavunde said.

He also highlighted the establishment of a mineral research fund, backed by a legal requirement to allocate 10 percent of mining revenue to research, as part of efforts to improve geological knowledge and develop mining technologies.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to open the conference on November 19, while Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, will preside over its closing ceremony. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba is also expected to attend the Minerals Night as guest of honour.

By November 17, 1,715 participants, including 226 international delegates, had confirmed attendance. Mining ministers from nine countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, Saudi Arabia and Somalia, are also expected, alongside more than 57 speakers from Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States.

The programme will include ministerial and industry meetings, training sessions on mineral value addition and exhibitions demonstrating how raw minerals can be processed into finished products.