Angolan President Lourenço to grace 2026 Sabasaba exhibitions

Dar es Salaam. The President of Angola, Mr João Lourenço, is expected to grace the 2026 Tanzania Trade Development (Tantrade) exhibitions, a statement from State House has confirmed.

Signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Bakari Machumu, the statement dated Sunday, February 15, 2026, said the development follows a meeting between President Lourenço and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The two leaders held talks on Friday, February 13, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

In her efforts to strengthen strategic diplomacy through bilateral talks, President Hassan also met with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, and the President of the Comoros, Mr Azali Assoumani.

According to the statement shared with The Citizen, President Hassan’s discussions with the Angolan leader focused on enhancing economic cooperation, trade, investment, and industrial development between Tanzania and Angola.

“During their talks, President Lourenço agreed to make an official state visit to Tanzania and accepted the invitation to be the Guest of Honour at the 2026 Sabasaba International Trade Fair, a move expected to open a new chapter of strategic cooperation between the two nations,” the statement said.

It added that the leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening historical ties and strategic partnerships for the benefit of economic development and the well-being of citizens on both sides, particularly in energy, mining, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.

Regarding her meeting with Ethiopian Premier Dr Abiy on Saturday, February 14, 2026, ahead of the official opening of the AU Summit, the statement said President Hassan discussed enhancing diplomatic relations, promoting trade and investment, and cooperation in civil aviation and water resource management.

“The leaders also exchanged experiences on their countries’ economic outlooks, with Ethiopia targeting 10.2 percent growth and Tanzania 6.5 percent, as part of efforts to improve citizens’ welfare,” reads the statement.

On Sunday, February 15, 2026, President Hassan held talks with President Assoumani, focusing on strengthening regional cooperation in trade, tourism, maritime transport, and security.

President Assoumani thanked Tanzania for its support, particularly in healthcare services, trade, and security, noting the country’s role in providing specialised medical services to the Comorian people.

Through these discussions, President Assoumani also expressed interest in making a state visit to Tanzania, which President Hassan approved.