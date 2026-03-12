What the Arusha summit really means for investors

On March 7, 2026, Heads of State of the East African Community convened in Arusha for their 25th Ordinary Summit.

Tanzania hosted, the communiqués were bold and the headlines were optimistic.

For anyone who has tracked this bloc for more than a decade, the instinct is familiar: cautious applause, then the harder question — will it stick?

Three decisions stand out. First, the launch of the EAC Customs Bond — a single regional customs guarantee replacing multiple national bonds along transit routes.

For traders moving goods from Dar es Salaam to Kinshasa or Mombasa to Kigali, this is a direct reduction in transaction costs, border friction, and working capital tied up in duplicate guarantee structures.

Second, Heads of State set a hard deadline — June 30, 2026 — to eliminate all remaining non-tariff barriers.

Third, the 7th EAC Development Strategy (2026/27–2030/31) was launched, with industrialisation, trade integration, and infrastructure connectivity as its three organising pillars.

On governance, the reforms were equally significant. The bloc — now eight members, covering 300 million people and a combined GDP above $500 billion — agreed to allow decisions by a 65 percent majority rather than full consensus.

With the DRC and Somalia now at the table, the consensus model had become a structural veto risk.

Contributions will now split between an equal share and a GDP-weighted portion, with 50 percent of existing arrears waived and the remainder payable within two years.

Outstanding contributions had reached nearly $90 million — evidence of a community whose ambitions have consistently outpaced its members’ willingness to fund them.

Having advised the EAC on Common Market Protocol matters, I can say plainly: the progress has been too slow.

The Protocol came into force in 2010, promising free movement of goods, persons, labour, services, and capital — with implementation expected to deepen progressively through the mid-2010s.

Yet, implementation still remains uneven, enforcement inconsistent, and non-tariff barriers — the very ones Heads of State pledged to eliminate by June 30 — have been on elimination lists for years.

The East African Business Council estimates NTBs cost the region between $4 billion and $6 billion annually.

This context matters when reading the summit outcomes. The Customs Bond is operational infrastructure and the majority-voting reform addresses a genuine governance bottleneck, but the June 30 deadline is credible only if accompanied by enforcement mechanisms and political will at national implementation level — neither of which featured prominently in the summit communiqué.

The EAC’s reforms do not exist in isolation. The African Continental Free Trade Area — covering 54 countries, 1.4 billion people, and a combined GDP exceeding $3 trillion — provides the broader architecture within which regional gains must be understood.

AfCFTA awareness among East African businesses reached 50 percent in the latest Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer, with firms citing easier movement of goods, wider market access, and industrialisation benefits.

If the EAC delivers on the Customs Bond and NTB elimination, East Africa becomes one of AfCFTA’s most operationally ready sub-regions — and a natural entry corridor for global capital seeking continental exposure with manageable execution risk.

The numbers support the trajectory. East Africa is the strongest-performing sub-region in the Standard Bank Barometer’s survey of ten African markets, recording a ten-percentage-point increase in export activity this year.

Tanzania’s economy is projected to grow at 6.1 percent in 2026, with inflation below five percent and gold prices above $5,000 per ounce.

The UAE was Tanzania’s leading FDI source in 2025 at $502 million in Q3. Trade with China grew 12 percent in early 2025, reaching $2.1 billion in Q1.

The shift in Tanzania’s capital inflows — from Western and multilateral to Gulf, Asian, and private — is a structural story worth watching.

The June 30 NTB deadline is the first real test of whether this summit marked a turning point or added another entry to a long list of well-intentioned commitments.

If partner states meet it — even partially — the signal to global capital is clear: the EAC has moved from a negotiating forum to an enforcement community. If they do not, the credibility cost falls hardest on those who set the deadline publicly.

Amne Suedi is Managing Director of Shikana Investment and Advisory, Honorary Consul of Switzerland to Tanzania, and Chair of the Switzerland-Tanzania Chamber of Commerce.