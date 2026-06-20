ATCL launches direct Mwanza-Dodoma flights, cuts travel time to 80 minutes

Mwanza. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has launched direct flights between Mwanza and Dodoma, cutting travel time from 10 to 12 hours by road to just one hour and 20 minutes by air, in a move expected to boost economic activity in the Lake Zone.

The inaugural flight was launched on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Mwanza Airport, with stakeholders describing the service as a major step towards enhancing regional connectivity and economic growth.

ATCL Mwanza Regional Manager, Mr Paskas Samwel, said the new route forms part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen air transport services and open up the economy.

He said the service officially commenced on June 5, 2026, and currently operates twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays, easing travel for businesspeople, government officials and other passengers.

Mr Samwel, who represented ATCL Director General, Mr Peter Ulanga, said expansion of the Mwanza route network, including services through Geita and Kilimanjaro, has increased monthly flights at the station to 160, equivalent to between five and seven flights daily.

He said Mwanza Airport now handles between 1,000 and 1,300 passengers a day, reflecting growing demand for air travel and confidence in the aviation sector.

“This route has been priced affordably. A one-way ticket costs Sh246,900, while a return ticket costs Sh409,600, enabling more citizens to access air transport services,” he said.

Mr Samwel said ATCL is also expanding its domestic and international network, with new routes planned to Musoma and Shinyanga.

He added that international services to Moscow, Russia, are scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026, while flights to Muscat, Oman, are expected to commence on July 23, 2026.

Representing Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda, Ilemela District Commissioner, Mr Amiri Mkalipa, said the new route marks a significant milestone in improving transport infrastructure in Mwanza and the wider Lake Zone.

He noted that travellers previously had to pass through Dar es Salaam to reach Dodoma, increasing both travel time and costs.

“Today, passengers can travel directly from Mwanza to Dodoma without passing through Dar es Salaam. This is a major transformation,” he said.

Mr Mkalipa said Mwanza, the country’s second-largest contributor to the national economy, serves as a commercial hub for the Lake Zone, which is home to more than 19 million people and requires reliable air transport services.

Former Ilemela MP and CCM Member of the National Executive Council (NEC), Dr Angelina Mabula, said the launch fulfils a long-standing demand by legislators from the Lake Zone.

“This has been a long-standing request, and today the government has delivered a solution for the people,” she said.

Dr Mabula added that Mwanza’s position as the economic centre of the Lake Zone and gateway to the Great Lakes region would enable the new route to stimulate business, improve livelihoods, and ease transport challenges.

Bariadi Rural MP, Mr Masanja Kadogosa, said the service would spur economic growth across the Lake Zone by improving connectivity and reducing travel costs.

Rorya lawmaker, Mr Jafari Chege, said the route would save time and allow leaders to focus more on serving citizens.

“I spent only one hour and 20 minutes travelling here. I commend the government for this achievement,” he said.

Ilemela legislator, Mr Kafiti William, called for additional flights, saying Mwanza has a large passenger base and significant aviation potential.