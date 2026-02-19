Bolt clarifies commission, discount policy amid drivers’ concerns

Dar es Salaam. Ride-hailing company Bolt has clarified how commissions and passenger discounts are applied on its platform, following recent protests by sections of its driver-partners.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam, Bolt East Africa Senior General Manager Dimmy Kanyankole said drivers do not bear the cost of promotional discounts offered to passengers.

He explained that when a rider receives a discount — for example, 40 percent off the fare — the passenger pays the reduced amount shown on the app, while Bolt reimburses the discounted portion directly to the driver after the trip is completed. As a result, drivers receive their full trip earnings irrespective of ongoing promotions.

“Drivers are at the heart of our platform. Their ability to earn reliably and sustainably is fundamental to our long-term success. We are committed to maintaining a fair and transparent system that balances affordability for riders with income protection for drivers,” said Mr Kanyankole.

The company also addressed concerns over its commission structure, stating that it charges a 20 per cent commission, which it maintains is within the range permitted by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA).

According to Mr Kanyankole, LATRA allows ride-hailing operators to charge commissions of between 15 and 25 percent. He said Bolt’s commission remains at 20 percent, with an additional booking fee of two percent, details of which are itemised in drivers’ trip receipts.

Although some protesting drivers alleged that commissions had recently increased, the company said it has maintained the 20 percent rate for several years.

The briefing forms part of what Bolt described as efforts to engage more openly with drivers, regulators and the media as Tanzania’s ride-hailing industry continues to evolve.