CashMe Tanzania Expands Access to Investment and SME Financing Through Fintech Innovation

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to face limited access to timely working capital, a local fintech platform, CashMe Tanzania, is emerging as a key disruptor in both financing and investment.

CashMe Tanzania operates a licensed invoice financing and private credit marketplace that connects verified borrowers to individual and institutional lenders seeking short-term, income-generating opportunities. Through the platform, transactions are structured around vetted borrowers and invoices raised against reputable off-takers, including Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE)–listed companies, embassies, pension funds, and selected government institutions.

By enabling businesses to convert unpaid invoices into cash — often within 48 hours — the platform addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing SMEs: delayed payments that constrain cash flows and limit growth.

“Our mission is to democratize investment, disrupt traditional financing models, and improve access to modern investment assets,” said CashMe Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Gumodoka Mehuna. “We are building a platform that works equally well for individual investors and institutional lenders.”

Growing Appeal Among Institutional Lenders

In addition to retail investors, CashMe Tanzania has attracted participation from institutional lenders, including banks, microfinance institutions, and savings and credit cooperative societies (Saccos). These institutions view the platform as an efficient channel to reach qualified borrowers nationwide without the need to expand physical branch networks or increase operational overheads.

According to Mehuna, CashMe Tanzania is designed to serve as a neutral, transparent marketplace that connects verified borrowers with institutional capital. “Our platform allows institutions to deploy funds in a secure, diversified, and data-driven manner while maintaining full alignment with their risk appetite,” he said.

CashMe’s structure allows multiple lenders to participate in a single transaction, meaning institutions are not required to fund an entire loan amount. For example, a TZS 100 million borrower request can be financed by several lenders, enabling portfolio diversification and reducing single-borrower concentration risk.

A New Investment Asset Class

For investors, CashMe Tanzania provides access to secured private credit — an asset class historically dominated by banks and large institutions. Returns on the platform typically range between 3 and 4 percent per month in the predetermined price market, with potentially higher returns in the open market where investors set their own pricing.

Investment tenors are short, usually between 30 and 90 days, allowing frequent capital recycling. The minimum investment per invoice starts from as low as TZS 20,000, making the asset class accessible to retail investors while also appealing to institutional participants.

Compared to traditional investment options such as treasury bills, fixed deposits, equities, and collective investment schemes, invoice-based private credit offers contractual returns, income visibility, and lower exposure to market volatility.

Governance, Risk Management, and Protection

CashMe Tanzania operates under the oversight of the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA). Unlike collective investment schemes, which rely on portfolio-level management, the platform applies transaction-level underwriting similar to commercial and investment banking.

Each borrower undergoes comprehensive credit assessment and verification before accessing funding. Investor funds are held in segregated escrow accounts managed by designated banks, ensuring that funds are not commingled with CashMe’s operational accounts. Collateral is professionally managed on behalf of lenders, reducing administrative complexity.

The platform also incorporates layered risk-mitigation mechanisms, including diversification across borrowers, collateral-backed transactions, and an Investor Protection Fund covering up to 30 percent of principal in qualifying cases.

Supporting Growth and Financial Inclusion

In 2025, CashMe Tanzania was selected as one of the investees under Funguo Catalytic Funding. The funding supported expansion of operations and enhancements to customer experience, technology infrastructure, and risk management capabilities.

Beyond returns, the platform plays a developmental role by channelling capital directly to SMEs — a sector that contributes approximately 27 percent of Tanzania’s GDP and employs more than five million people.

Added Value to Lenders and Borrowers on the Platform

Looking ahead, CashMe Tanzania is expanding into integrated digital financial services. Planned features include bill payments, virtual cards for online transactions, and local and international money transfers using the CashMe wallet.

Investors can currently register and begin their investment journey via www.cashmetanzania.com. The company also plans to launch a mobile application on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, enabling both investors and borrowers to access services more conveniently.