CFAO Mobility unveils new Volkswagen Amarok 2024

Dar es Salaam. CFAO Mobility Tanzania, the authorised distributor of Volkswagen vehicles in the country, has announced the launch of new Volkswagen Amarok 2024, which is tailored to meet the demands of sectors such as mining, tourism, agriculture and trade.

The Volkswagen Amarok 2024 emerges as the ultimate 4x4 pickup, combining superior off-road capabilities with exceptional urban performance, the company said in a statement.

The vehicle is equipped with key features such as a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, advanced safety and technology like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system.

Inside, the Amarok features premium leather seats, a 12-inch digital cockpit, and a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, providing a stylish yet convenient experience for business and leisure.

With its reinforced chassis, 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, and increased ground clearance, the Amarok 2024 excels in rugged terrains.

The launch of the Volkswagen Amarok 2024 coincides with Tanzania’s infrastructural expansion and the growing demand for high-performance vehicles in key sectors.

The CFAO Mobility Tanzania chief executive officer, Mr Ali Timimi, emphasised the Amarok’s role in supporting the country’s transport needs.

“The Volkswagen Amarok 2024 is more than just a 4x4 vehicle; it embodies German engineering excellence tailored to enhance Tanzania’s infrastructure and economic potential,” he said.

“Whether you are a corporate leader in mining or an off-road enthusiast, the Amarok provides the perfect blend of style, comfort, and power to navigate our diverse landscapes. Its advanced features make it a trustworthy companion for demanding tasks while offering luxury for everyday use,” said Mr Timimi.