China reaffirms support for Tanzania’s industrial growth

Dar es Salaam. China has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Tanzania in advancing industrial development, highlighting growing collaboration in manufacturing, technology transfer and skills development.

China’s ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Chen Mingjian, made the remarks during a recent visit to Saturn Corporation Limited’s HOWO truck assembly plant in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

The visit followed an invitation from the company management, whose facility hosts what it describes as the largest Sinotruk assembly plant in Tanzania and is among the leading promoters of China’s HOWO brand of heavy-duty vehicles, including tippers, tractor trucks and genuine spare parts.

The tour underscored the expanding relationship between Saturn Corporation and Sinotruk International, China’s state-owned truck manufacturer, as well as broader economic ties between China and Tanzania.

Speaking during the visit, ambassador Chen said the progress made by the company reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries.

“I have witnessed for myself how Saturn Corporation is striving to elevate and enhance the relationship between China and Tanzania through this plant. I am happy that the company has demonstrated a comprehensive and strategic partnership with Sinotruk,” she said.

The ambassador added that China and Tanzania have already entered into strong commitments aimed at supporting Africa’s industrial transformation, with Tanzania emerging as an important partner.

“We have a lot to do together between China and Tanzania,” she said, pointing to opportunities in manufacturing, industrial investment and technology cooperation.

She also commended Saturn Corporation’s plans to collaborate with the government in supporting skills development for young people through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

According to the ambassador, China remains committed to initiatives that equip Tanzanians with the technical and engineering skills required in modern industries.

Saturn Corporation was established in 2021 with the aim of supporting Tanzania’s expanding transport and logistics sector through the supply of heavy-duty vehicles and professional after-sales services.

Its assembly plant in Kigamboni was officially inaugurated in May 2024 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, marking a milestone in the country’s industrialisation drive.

Since then, the facility has grown into one of the most advanced truck assembly plants in East and Central Africa, helping to reduce reliance on imported vehicles while strengthening local manufacturing capacity.

Saturn’s Chief Operations Officer, Mehul Sachdev, said the Kigamboni plant has quickly become an important production hub supporting the transport and logistics sector.

“Today, this plant has the capacity to assemble and customise heavy-duty trucks that support key sectors of the economy, including construction, mining, logistics, agriculture and infrastructure development,” he said.

“To be specific, we currently have a daily output of up to 22 tractor trucks per day, translating to about 536 units every month, making this facility one of the most active truck assembly plants in the region.”

Mr Sachdev said the progress reflects the company’s partnership with Sinotruk International, whose engineering expertise has enabled Saturn to introduce global standards of truck assembly while adapting products to local market needs.

Through its operations, the company has created more than 330 direct jobs for Tanzanians, including skilled and semi-skilled technicians, engineers and support staff. Additional employment is generated indirectly through supply chains, transport services and spare-parts distribution networks.

Saturn is also pursuing internationally recognised certifications, including ISO 9001 for quality management systems, ISO 14001 for environmental management systems and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, aimed at strengthening operational standards and aligning the facility with global manufacturing best practices.

The company said discussions are underway with Sinotruk International to expand assembly operations to include pick-up trucks as well as light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

If implemented, the expansion would enable the Kigamboni facility to assemble a full range of vehicles from one tonne to 50 tonnes.