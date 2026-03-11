Simba target vital win over Singida to cut Yanga’s lead

Dar es Salaam. Football fans across the country will today turn their attention to Singida where giants Simba face Singida Black Stars in a highly anticipated Mainland Tanzania Premier League clash at the Airtel Stadium.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 4pm, is expected to attract significant interest as it carries major implications in the race for the league title.

Simba, who are determined to remain within touching distance of leaders Young Africans (Yanga), will be aiming for maximum points to reduce the gap at the top of the table.

Today’s fixture is one of three league matches on the schedule. Earlier in the day, TRA United will host Namungo at the Black Rhino Stadium in Arusha starting from 2pm, while the final game will see Dodoma Jiji take on Azam FC at the Jamhuri Stadium from 7:15pm.

However, the spotlight will be firmly on the Singida clash as Simba look to strengthen their title credentials.

Currently, Simba sit fourth in the standings with 24 points from 11 matches, while their traditional rivals Yanga lead the table with 32 points after 12 games.

A victory for Simba would reduce the gap to five points, keeping their hopes of catching the defending champions alive.

For Singida Black Stars, the match also presents an important opportunity. The team is currently ninth in the table with 19 points from 12 matches, but a victory could see them climb as high as fifth place depending on results elsewhere.

Record shows that in eight previous Premier League meetings between the two teams, Simba have won seven matches while one ended in a draw. Singida Black Stars are yet to record a victory over Simba in the competition, a statistic that underlines Simba’s dominance in this fixture.

Simba head coach Steve Barker may once again rely on Congolese midfielder Inno Jospin Loemba in a more advanced role after the player impressed when deployed further forward during the recent Kariakoo derby.

The South African tactician will, however, be without striker Seleman Mwalimu who is currently serving a three-match suspension following disciplinary issues. His absence could force the technical bench to continue exploring alternative attacking combinations.

“There are times when a player must be ready to take responsibility for the team, even if it means playing in a different position. During a season many things happen, including injuries, so it is important to have players who can adapt,” Barker said.

Simba’s attacking hopes are also expected to rely on the pace of wingers Libasse Guaye and Anicet Alain Oura, while experienced playmaker Clatous Chama will likely play a key role in creating scoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, Singida Black Stars have received a major boost ahead of the match with the return of two important players, midfielder Khalid Aucho and goalkeeper Amas Obasogie who missed the team’s previous league match against Yanga. The two players were suspended by the club due to various reasons.

Singida Black Stars general manager Othmen Najjar said the final decision on whether the two players will feature in the match will depend on their condition after the team’s last training session.