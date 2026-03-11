Paris Jackson challenges legal fees in Michael Jackson estate case

Los Angeles. Paris Jackson has filed a new court challenge against the estate of her late father, Michael Jackson, escalating an ongoing legal dispute over legal costs and estate management.

According to court documents filed on February 26 in Los Angeles, Paris is opposing a request by the estate’s executors seeking reimbursement of more than $115,000 in legal fees connected to a previous motion in the case.

The estate, managed by executors John Branca and John McClain, argues the fees were incurred while responding to a legal motion filed by Paris.

The request reportedly includes about $93,924 in attorney fees along with additional litigation costs.

Paris’ legal team argues the motion did not resolve any of her core claims and instead prolonged the case while increasing legal expenses.

Her lawyers also claim the filings could have been handled more efficiently without generating such high costs.

The dispute forms part of a broader, long-running legal battle over the management of Michael Jackson’s estate.

While the estate’s administrators maintain they have successfully turned the singer’s finances around since his death in 2009, Paris has previously raised concerns over transparency and the handling of certain financial decisions.

Court records also indicate the estate claims Paris has already received about $65 million in distributions from her father’s assets, though she disputes the figure.