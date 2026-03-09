Construction chemicals manufacturer to expand production as demand grows

Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania, Nikole Providoli (centre), cuts the ribbon during Sika Tanzania’s 10th anniversary celebration. On the right is the company’s General Manager, Dennis Ott, with other officials at the event. PHOTO | MAJUTO OMARY

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Construction chemicals manufacturer, Sika Tanzania, has announced plans to expand its operations by upgrading its manufacturing facility in Dar es Salaam and establish a new plant in Mwanza.

The move is expected to support the country’s industrial growth amidst rising demand in the construction sector.

The company said the investment will increase local production capacity, improve supply efficiency and reduce reliance on imports, in line with Tanzania’s goal of strengthening domestic manufacturing under Development Vision 2050.

The upgraded Dar es Salaam facility is expected to raise output and improve efficiency, while the Mwanza plant will serve the Lake Zone and western regions, including Kagera and Shinyanga, where construction activity has been increasing.

The new plant is also expected to shorten delivery time and lower transport costs for projects outside Dar es Salaam.

Without revealing the total amount to be invested in the project, Sika Tanzania general manager, Dennis Ott, said over the weekend that the expansion reflects growing demand for construction materials and the need to produce more goods locally.

“Expanding our operations will help us meet demand, support local manufacturing and create jobs in technical and production fields,” he said.

Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania, Nikole Providoli, officiated Sika's 10th anniversary celebration over the weekend.

She said the investment shows continued economic cooperation between Switzerland and Tanzania, with more foreign companies showing interest in local manufacturing.

Sika Tanzania says it has supplied materials to major projects including the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, the Standard Gauge Railway and the Kigongo–Busisi Bridge.

