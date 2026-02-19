CRDB Bank Foundation, HESLB launch digital skills initiative for varsity students

Dar es Salaam. The CRDB Bank Foundation has joined forces with the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) to equip university students with digital skills and promote responsible repayment of education loans.

The collaboration, which also involves Basil Link, saw the launch of the Smart Elite Initiative, a strategic programme designed to prepare higher education students to take full advantage of opportunities in the digital economy.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, CRDB Chief Financial Officer, Fredrick Nshekanabo, emphasised the importance of combining education, technology and entrepreneurship in a single platform.

“With the launch of the Smart Elite Initiative today, we are building a bridge for students from the classroom to the competitive job market and the innovative world that demands skill and creativity. Digital platforms now enhance academic knowledge, and young people must be able to design and manage projects,” he said.

Through this partnership, the CRDB Bank Foundation will provide financial education, entrepreneurship training, mentorship, and access to laptops for students in need.

“Laptops are essential learning tools for university students, yet many cannot afford them. We are committed to making access easier,” added Nshekanabo.

CRDB Bank Foundation CEO, Tully Esther Mwambapa, said the programme targets all higher education students who are HESLB loan beneficiaries.

Applicants must be enrolled at a recognised university or higher education institution and willing to participate in the training provided by the Foundation and HESLB.

“In partnership with Basil Link, the Foundation will provide laptops to students in need, to be repaid in small instalments. These devices will help beneficiaries learn more and explore opportunities that can benefit them,” said Tully Esther.

HESLB Loan Director, Dr Peter Mmari, stressed that students receiving loans must understand the trust placed in them by the government and demonstrate responsibility by repaying, so that funds continue to support other Tanzanian students.

“We work with partners like CRDB Bank Foundation to educate our beneficiaries and ensure funds are returned. Responsible borrowing and repayment build strong relationships with financial institutions,” he said.

Founder and CEO of Basil Link, Emmanuel Basil, explained that the initiative will have representatives in universities to guide students and answer questions.