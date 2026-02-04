DSE records major growth as listed firms hit Sh29 trillion

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has recorded significant growth in recent years, listing local and international companies with a combined market value of about Sh29 trillion and attracting over 740,000 investors, signalling rising confidence in Tanzania’s capital markets.

The milestone was revealed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, by DSE Chief Executive Officer Peter Nalitolela during a meeting with Minister for Trade and Industry Judith Kapinga, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the ministry and the exchange.

Mr Nalitolela said the bourse has made major strides in positioning itself as a key development partner, serving as a bridge for domestic companies to access capital, expand operations, and contribute to national economic growth.

“The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has made substantial progress by listing local and foreign companies valued at approximately Sh29 trillion. We now have over 740,000 investors, reflecting strong trust and steady growth in the financial and investment sector,” he said.

He added that DSE has set ambitious targets to increase the number of investors to one million by the end of this year and reach 10 million by 2032, as part of broader efforts to support Tanzania’s journey towards a one-trillion-dollar economy.

The strategy includes encouraging large Tanzanian businesses to list on the exchange and intensifying public education on investment opportunities.

Ms Kapinga said closer collaboration between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and DSE will enable more businesses to access capital markets, grow sustainably, and strengthen the country’s industrial base.

She noted that the ministry is the backbone of industrial and commercial activity, making DSE a critical partner in mobilising long-term financing for enterprises.

“Through this cooperation, many businesses will be able to reach capital markets and expand, strengthening the industrial sector and enhancing productivity in the implementation of National Development Vision 2050, which aims to transform Tanzania into a one-trillion-dollar economy,” she said.

She directed ministry officials to develop concrete plans to ensure industries fully benefit from capital market opportunities, adding that a strong industrial sector is essential for job creation, exports, and economic resilience.