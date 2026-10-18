EAC seeks World Bank backing to turn integration pledges into investments

World Bank Vice-President for Eastern and Southern Africa Ndiamé Diop

By  Bertha Ismail

Also Read

Latest

  1. Tanzania to announce new natural gas finds soon

  2. Pursuit of fame blamed for poor quality of Tanzanian films

  3. Early detection key to breast cancer treatment

  4. Tanzania happy with World Bank’s $8.8bn development portfolio

  5. Ngorongoro wins Africa award for conservation excellence

In the headlines

View All