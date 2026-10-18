EAC seeks World Bank backing to turn integration pledges into investments

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) is seeking greater World Bank support to translate regional integration commitments into investments that boost trade, digital development, skills and job creation across member states.

The push was discussed during a meeting between EAC Secretary-General Stephen Mbundi and World Bank Vice-President for Eastern and Southern Africa Ndiamé Diop on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mr Mbundi said the talks focused on strengthening existing cooperation and identifying new areas of collaboration to deliver tangible economic benefits.

“Regional trade cooperation was among the priorities we discussed, alongside environmental sustainability and resilience to climate change,” he said.

The discussions also highlighted the need to harmonise statistical systems and advance digital technologies to improve policymaking and facilitate cross-border economic activities.

Mr Mbundi said regional integration should go beyond adopting common policies to ensuring that member states had the capacity and investments needed to implement them effectively.

The focus, he said, was on removing barriers to cross-border trade, strengthening economic links and creating more opportunities for businesses and citizens.

The two sides also explored ways to translate regional policies into investments that improve livelihoods, equip young people with labour market skills and expand employment opportunities across the bloc.

Skills development and job creation remain key priorities as the EAC seeks to ensure that economic integration delivers wider benefits to its growing population.

Environmental sustainability and climate resilience also featured in the discussions, reflecting the need to address shared challenges affecting the region’s long-term development.

Mr Diop reaffirmed the World Bank’s continued support for the EAC in pursuing its strategic objectives.