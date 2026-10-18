Capital markets offer councils alternative development financing

Dar es Salaam. Local government authorities are exploring capital markets as an alternative source of long-term financing for development projects amid growing demand for infrastructure and improved public services.

Speaking at a two-day Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) training workshop on alternative financing for municipal councils in Morogoro yesterday, Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) Director of Market Supervision and Investigation Exaut Julius said rising infrastructure needs required councils to diversify their funding sources.

“However, infrastructure needs are growing rapidly. This is where capital markets have an important role to play,” he said.

The workshop brought together council directors, technical experts and representatives of the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) to explore ways of mobilising private investment for local development.

Participants examined financing options, including bonds, green bonds and infrastructure financing, as well as structures suited to different projects.

The training aims to help councils identify viable projects, select appropriate financing instruments and establish reliable revenue streams to repay investors.

Mr Julius said access to capital market financing must be accompanied by transparency, good governance, accountability, proper financial reporting and effective risk management to protect investors and ensure projects remain sustainable.

He said CMSA was committed to maintaining a credible, transparent and efficient capital market that connects viable projects with investors while safeguarding the interests of all parties.

Mr Julius also highlighted PO-RALG’s role in strengthening councils’ capacity to plan and implement development projects. The ministry has been training council officials on alternative financing mechanisms and the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

PO-RALG Director of Policy and Planning John Cheyo said the government was promoting alternative financing mechanisms and capital market opportunities to mobilise resources for local government development projects.