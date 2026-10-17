Jihan lands in Tanzania after making history at Miss Grand International

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of excited Tanzanians gathered at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on Saturday to welcome Jihan Mohin Dimack, Miss Grand International 2026 following her historic victory at the international beauty pageant.

The beauty queen arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, alongside Miss Grand International president and organiser, Nawat Itsaragrisil, and were met with fans cheering and celebrating her achievement.

The reception offered Jihan an opportunity to meet her supporters, many of whom had rallied behind her throughout the competition, as Tanzania celebrated a milestone in international beauty pageants.

Speaking shortly after her arrival, Jihan thanked Tanzanians for their support, saying their votes had given her the confidence she needed to win the crown.

She acknowledged the collective effort behind her victory, expressing gratitude to fans who stood by her throughout the competition.

Government spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, said the government was ready to support anyone representing Tanzania in competitions and other activities abroad.

He urged Tanzanians to maintain the unity and solidarity demonstrated during Jihan’s campaign, saying collective support could help the country achieve even greater success.

“If Tanzanians maintain the unity they showed in supporting Jihan, we can achieve much more because the country has a lot of opportunities,” Msigwa said.

He also called on Tanzanians to prepare for the Miss World competition, which is expected to be held in the country in 2027, urging stakeholders across different sectors to be innovative and take advantage of the opportunities the event would create.

Jihan made history on October 10, 2026, becoming the first Tanzanian and the first African woman to win the Miss Grand International crown since the competition began in 2013.

Her victory sparked widespread celebrations, with supporters across Tanzania and other parts of Africa following her journey and mobilising votes in her favour.

Among those who turned up to welcome her was businesswoman and social media influencer Jennifer Jovin, popularly known as Niffer, who spearheaded a nationwide campaign encouraging Tanzanians to vote for Jihan.

The campaign attracted more than 116 million comments on a single Instagram voting post, according to information shared during the campaign.

On October 10, Niffer also organised a watch party at Superdome Hall in Dar es Salaam, bringing together fans to follow the competition’s final showdown.

Beauty queens from other pageants, including Miss Universe Tanzania titleholders, also attended the airport reception to celebrate Jihan’s achievement.

A specially prepared vehicle was among the arrangements for her arrival, adding to the excitement surrounding her homecoming.

Following the airport reception, the celebrations were scheduled to continue at Dar Village in Dar es Salaam, where free drinks were expected to be available to attendees, according to the programme released ahead of her arrival.

Jihan’s victory has generated fresh enthusiasm among beauty pageant fans in Tanzania, many of whom followed her campaign until she secured the coveted crown.