East Africa horticulture sector to tackle trade, logistics barriers in Nairobi

Nairobi. Eastern Africa’s horticulture sector is set to convene in Nairobi next week to address trade and logistics challenges affecting the movement of produce across the region and into international markets, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Regional Public-Private Dialogue on Horticultural Logistics and Trade Facilitation, scheduled for September 22 and 23, 2026 will bring together government representatives, industry players, development partners and other stakeholders from across the horticulture value chain, the statement said.

The meeting will also mark the formal launch of the Horticulture Council of Eastern Africa (HoCEA), a private-sector-led regional platform established to strengthen coordination, advocacy and market access for the sector.

According to the statement, horticultural producers and exporters continue to face high freight costs, inadequate cold-chain infrastructure, weak first mile aggregation systems, fragmented digital trade processes and delays at ports and borders.

It also cited inconsistent sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) and certification procedures, as well as limited use of opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), among the challenges affecting the sector.

“These challenges include high freight costs, inadequate cold-chain infrastructure, weak first-mile aggregation systems, fragmented digital trade processes, delays at ports and borders, inconsistent sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) and certification procedures, and limited utilisation of opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” said Dr Jacqueline Mkindi, interim chairperson of HoCEA and Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA).

The statement said the challenges affect not only large exporters but also smallholder farmers, women, young people, small and medium-sized enterprises, logistics providers and national horticulture associations.

The two-day dialogue will focus on four areas: trade logistics and cold-chain systems; digital trade and smart corridors; SPS measures and non-tariff barriers; and AfCFTA market access and implementation.

The organisers said the first day would focus on identifying and validating key constraints facing the sector, including potential investments and interventions, while the second would seek to translate the discussions into policy and investment commitments.

The meeting is expected to produce a Nairobi Communiqué outlining priority actions, responsible institutions and proposed timelines for implementation, according to the statement.

Dr Mkindi said the process was intended to improve cooperation between governments, industry and regional institutions in addressing challenges that individual businesses or countries could not resolve on their own.

“The process is intended to strengthen collaboration between government, industry and regional institutions and create clearer pathways for addressing challenges that cannot be resolved by individual businesses or countries acting alone,” she said.

The statement said HoCEA would bring together national horticulture associations across Eastern Africa and provide a regional platform for the sector to engage policymakers and other stakeholders on issues affecting horticultural trade and investment.

TradeMark Africa (TMA), which is supporting the council’s work, said its broader focus was on reducing trade barriers and improving the efficiency of cross-border trade through policy, infrastructure, standards and digital systems.

The Nairobi dialogue comes as horticultural producers and exporters face growing pressure to reduce trading costs, improve logistics and meet changing market and certification requirements.