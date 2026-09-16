Your timeline is someone else’s workplace: Local creators need an ecosystem, not just a connection

By Norman Kiondo

One Tanzanian opens an app and sees entertainment, trends and celebrity noise, somewhere to lose forty minutes before bed. Another sees a business opportunity. Same platform, same phone, different relationship with the app.

That gap in perception may turn out to be one of our interesting economic stories. I work in telecommunications, so I spend a lot of time around numbers about how connected we are. TCRA’s report for the quarter ending June 2026 counted 62.8 million internet subscriptions and more than 1,000 petabytes of data consumed in three months.

The regulator also shows where much of that attention goes: YouTube first, TikTok second and Facebook third. The question I keep returning to is not how many Tanzanians are watching.

It is how many Tanzanians are earning from what everyone else is watching. Because posting and building a business are not the same activity. A creator with an audience is assembling something with commercial weight: attention, trust, a body of work and a community that shows up.

A chef can build a food brand, a farmer can become an agricultural educator, a tour guide can create demand for a destination, and a comedian can build an entertainment business.

None of that requires being famous. It requires turning knowledge, creativity or experience into something people genuinely value.

That is the difference between posting and owning an asset. Aspiring creators need to think more like business owners than performers. Consistency gets you noticed. A million views creates attention. But attention on its own is not a business; converting it is.

Revenue can come from brand partnerships, advertising, subscriptions, events, merchandise, affiliate commerce, digital products, consulting, teaching, licensing or direct sales.

They will be those who understand their audience well enough to build something around it: who is watching, why, what problem is being solved and what that audience will actually pay for. Creators and influencers can overlap, but they are not necessarily the same business.

An influencer primarily monetises the ability to shape an audience’s opinions or purchasing decisions; a creator can monetise the content itself, including intellectual property, knowledge, storytelling and community.

Understanding that difference matters when brands buy campaigns or investors assess a business. Which brings me to the part of this economy that almost nobody talks about because it does not appear on camera.

Every creator who becomes a serious business eventually needs people around them: videographers, editors, photographers, graphic designers, social media managers, digital marketers, producers, talent managers, accountants, lawyers, studios, technology providers and payment services. This is why I have stopped thinking about it simply as “social media” and started thinking about it as an emerging creative and digital services industry. Some of that supporting layer is already appearing in Tanzania.

Platforms such as FursaHub offer one example of locally built digital infrastructure: a space where Tanzanians can find opportunities, funding calls and programmes, and institutions can manage applications.

It is not a creator-management business. It demonstrates something important: infrastructure connecting Tanzanian talent to Tanzanian opportunity can be built here, by us, for our own market conditions. From where I sit in telecoms, this is the part of the conversation our industry has not fully joined yet.

We have spent two decades getting very good at connecting people. That was necessary and it worked. But connectivity is the floor, not the building. The more useful question now is what someone can create, learn, build and earn because they are connected.

That means digital skills, creator education, innovation programmes and partnerships that put local creators in front of brands and Tanzanian work in front of audiences beyond Tanzania. Our industry should be thinking less about connecting people to each other and more about connecting people to opportunity.

Government has a role too: support without restricting. We have found ways to support musicians, footballers and the wider entertainment sector.

A digital services industry deserves the same seriousness: policies that recognise creators as businesses, financing that reaches them, and platforms that help ideas travel from a phone in Tabora to an audience anywhere.

Young Tanzanians also face pressure to publish every corner of their private lives simply because the platforms exist and fame or money may follow. You can build serious credibility online without handing over your family, relationships and home to strangers.

My argument is not that everyone should become a creator. It is that those who choose to should use these platforms deliberately, rather than letting the platforms use them.

For investors and business owners, follower counts are among the least useful numbers on the page.

Look instead at engagement, audience trust, whether the niche is defensible, what intellectual property exists, whether revenue comes from more than one source, and how dependent the business is on a single platform’s algorithm.