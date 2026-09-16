The tragic tale of the man killed in Mwanza bank demanding food money









Mwanza. "He was like someone with mental health issues; he went straight to the teller to explain his problem," recounted an eyewitness to the incident involving a man shot dead by police after entering a bank and demanding food money.

Related National Man shot dead by police after forcing his way into bank demanding money for food

The eyewitness, a trader at the Rock City Mall building housing the CRDB Bank branch where the incident occurred, told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that the man began speaking to the teller in a low voice before the situation suddenly escalated.

This reporter arrived at the scene on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, and spoke with several eyewitnesses.

"He was requesting in a low voice, audible only between him and the teller. Later he began speaking loudly, and that is when the panic started," said the witness.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa said on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 1:58 pm, the man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, entered the bank wearing a cap, a long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and open shoes.

Mr Mutafungwa stated that the man entered the bank like an ordinary customer, headed to the customer service counter, and asked the teller to give him money for food.

"The teller gave him deposit and withdrawal procedures, but the man continued insisting on getting food money," he said.

As the man persisted, the teller began sensing danger and went to seek assistance from colleagues, an action that created fear and panic among staff and customers receiving services inside the banking hall.

A bank employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the man managed to enter the cash-counting room when a teller opened the door.

"One of our fellow tellers was entering. As soon as she unlocked the door, that man pushed her, and they both went into the room, and that is when the struggle for money started," she said.

According to the police, before reaching that room, the man jumped over the customer service counter and headed straight for the restricted cash-counting area.

"The suspect also jumped the customer service counter, headed straight to the cash-counting rooms, pushed the teller, and entered the cash-counting room with her," reads Mr Mutafungwa's statement.

Security guards at the bank intervened and ordered the man to surrender, but he defied the command.

Mr Mutafungwa said the man began fighting the guards by attempting to approach and disarm them while continuing to ignore orders to surrender and sit down.

"The guards realised the man had no good intentions, so they decided to subdue him by shooting him in the right hip. The wound caused heavy bleeding, and while being rushed to the hospital, he was found to have passed away," he said.

They could have given him even Sh5,000

The man's death has sparked debate among some Mwanza city residents regarding how the incident was handled, with several suggesting he should have been given a small amount of money, such as Sh5,000, before security personnel took drastic measures.

A resident of Furahisha in Ilemela District, Ms Anna Gabriel, said there was room to use alternative methods to calm him down and later investigate why he entered a bank to ask for food money.

“I think they could have given him at least Sh5,000, before enforcing standard banking procedures. He would have vacated the area after receiving the food money,” said Ms Gabriel.

“Then, they could plan to track who he is, what problem he has, and why he asked for food money at the bank rather than alcohol or transport fare like the people we usually meet in the streets?” she questioned.

Ms Gabriel said wisdom and not force in handling peoples challenges were the things that are needed.

Another resident, Mr Noel Henry, noted that Rock City Mall maintains rigorous security screening procedures for everyone entering the building, with both front and back doors requiring body checks and scanner passes before entry.