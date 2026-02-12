Equity Bank targets Sh200 billion through new fixed deposit account

Dar es Salaam. Equity Bank Tanzania has launched a new fixed-term deposit product, targeting to raise Sh200 billion to strengthen its funding base and support credit growth, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The investment window opened yesterday and will close on April 30, 2026, the bank said during the launch event in Dar es Salaam, attended by financial sector stakeholders and customers.

The Wezesha Account is a three-year fixed deposit product offering an annual return of 13 percent, paid monthly. The minimum investment is Sh500,000, the bank said in a statement.

According to the bank, the product is designed for individuals, entrepreneurs, groups and institutions seeking to grow and safeguard their capital through a structured, low-risk investment vehicle.

A key feature of the account allows customers to use up to 80 percent of the deposit value as collateral to secure a loan, enabling them to access financing without liquidating their investment.

Equity Bank’s Head of Commercial, Ms Theresia Mayanie, said the initiative aims to promote financial empowerment while deepening investment participation among Tanzanians.

“Our goal is to transform lives and expand access to financial investment opportunities. The Wezesha Account is a tool to encourage Tanzanians to build financial independence and unlock broader economic opportunities,” she said.

The bank said the product is tailored to support entrepreneurs seeking additional income streams through interest earnings and collateral-backed credit, traders looking for stable annual returns, as well as women and youth aiming to strengthen their financial resilience.

Equity Bank Tanzania, a commercial lender regulated by the Bank of Tanzania, said the initiative reflects its strong capital management and commitment to expanding affordable financial services across urban and rural areas.