Tanzania’s population to hit 120 million by 2050, fuelling construction demand

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s population is projected to reach about 120 million by 2050, driving demand for housing, transport networks, commercial and industrial buildings, hospitals, water and sanitation systems and other public infrastructure, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, has said.

Dr Akwilapo said the population growth presented both a challenge and an opportunity for investment, particularly in construction, real estate and infrastructure.

He was speaking in Dar es Salaam on September 23, 2026 when he opened the 27th Buildexpo Tanzania 2026, a three-day international trade exhibition bringing together companies and professionals in building and construction products, equipment and machinery.

The exhibition provides a platform for contractors, developers, manufacturers and investors to showcase technologies, establish business partnerships and explore opportunities in Tanzania’s growing construction market.

Dr Akwilapo said Tanzania needed to move beyond increasing construction volumes and focus on delivering buildings and infrastructure that were affordable, inclusive, productive and sustainable.

“The important question before us is not simply whether we should build, but how we position ourselves to build better, inclusively, affordably, productively and sustainably in a transformative manner that meets the needs of our growing population,” he said.

He said Tanzania’s development trajectory was creating significant opportunities for private-sector participation as the Government expanded infrastructure and worked to improve the investment climate.

Dr Akwilapo said Tanzania registered 925 investment projects worth more than $10.9 billion last year, reflecting the scale of opportunities emerging across the economy.

He said the Government would continue improving the business environment and strengthening public-private partnerships to attract more investment.

For the construction industry, he said such partnerships would become increasingly important as demand for infrastructure continued to rise.

“Tanzania is experiencing rapid development, with construction activities taking place across the country. The demand for roads, housing, commercial buildings, industrial facilities and public infrastructure continues to increase,” he said.

The Minister urged developers, contractors and investors to view construction as more than a sector that supplies buildings and infrastructure, saying it could play a key role in economic transformation by creating jobs, developing skills, supporting manufacturing and strengthening local supply chains.

He encouraged Buildexpo participants to use the exhibition to identify reliable suppliers, establish business partnerships, explore new technologies and access quality construction materials and equipment.

He said greater collaboration among stakeholders would strengthen local industries and enable more Tanzanians to benefit from opportunities across the construction value chain.

“By working together, we can create jobs, develop skills, strengthen local industries and build the infrastructure required to realise our national aspirations,” he said.

He also linked the construction sector to wider national priorities, including industrialisation, renewable energy, modern infrastructure, skills development, effective urban planning and the adoption of appropriate technologies.

With urbanisation and population growth reshaping the country, Dr Akwilapo said affordable and decent housing, sustainable human settlements, clean water, sanitation and hygiene should remain central to long-term development planning.

He said access to these services was essential to human dignity and should be integrated into national development plans.

“What begins here today is not simply about investment projects. It is about opening doors to new opportunities to build homes, roads, commercial facilities, industrial infrastructure and public buildings that will support Tanzania’s economic and social transformation,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) Trade Promotion Manager Deo Shayo said the Government had identified construction and real estate as strategic sectors for economic growth, job creation and improved living standards.

He said population growth and rapid urbanisation were increasing demand for affordable housing, commercial and industrial buildings, roads, water and other infrastructure.

Mr Shayo said the Government was promoting public-private partnerships and creating a business environment capable of attracting more investment into the sectors.

He urged investors, contractors and developers attending Buildexpo to use the exhibition to establish partnerships, identify reliable suppliers and explore opportunities in construction and real estate.