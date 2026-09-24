Harmonize, Nandy fined over Sh19 million in Basata ethics crackdown

Dar es Salaam. The National Arts Council (Basata) has imposed Sh19 million in fines on musicians Harmonize and Nandy, a music video director, and two event organisers over breaches of ethical and regulatory requirements governing Tanzania’s arts industry.

The sanctions, which also include temporary bans on engaging in artistic activities for some of those fined, followed separate cases involving the distribution of a music video, a performance at the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 final and the organisation of an arts event without the required permit.

In a statement issued by Basata acting executive secretary Edward Buganga dated September 22, 2026, Basata said the measures were aimed at ensuring that artists and other stakeholders in the creative industry complied with the laws, regulations, guidelines and ethical standards governing artistic activities.

“Basata issues fines to artists and arts stakeholders to ensure they comply with the laws, regulations, guidelines and ethics of Tanzanian society when carrying out their artistic activities,” reads part of the statement.

The largest individual penalties, Sh5 million each, were imposed on Bongo Flava musician Rajab Abdul Kahali, popularly known as Harmonize, and music video director Kennedy David Sanga over the video for Harmonize’s song ‘Kudos’.

Basata said the video violated Regulation 20(a) of the National Arts Council Regulations, Government Notice No. 137 of May 22, 2026, which the council said covers content that violates the dignity of listeners or viewers.

“The artist was accused of committing an ethical offence by distributing a video for a song called ‘Kudos’ which completely failed to observe the ethics of Tanzanian society and which violates the dignity of the listener or viewer,” reads another part of the statement.

The council said Harmonize had not submitted a defence or alternative explanation by the time it reached its decision.

As a result, Basata ordered him to remove the video from his social media platforms, pay the Sh5 million fine within 14 days and refrain from engaging in artistic activities until he complied with the decision.

Director Kenny faced similar sanctions because of his role in directing the video, with Basata saying that the production itself amounted to an ethical violation.

“After being heard, it was established that he committed an ethical offence,” reads the statement.

He was consequently ordered to remove the video from his social media platforms, pay Sh5 million within 14 days and stop engaging in artistic activities until he implemented the council’s decision.

While the ‘Kudos’ case accounted for Sh10 million of the fines, another Sh6 million was imposed in connection with the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 final, where singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga, popularly known as Nandy, was fined Sh3 million over her attire during a performance.

The final was held at Haddypro in Dar es Salaam, where Basata said the singer wore clothing that was not considered decent and violated the dignity of viewers.

“The artist was accused of committing an ethical offence by wearing clothing that was not decent and which violated the dignity of the viewer while performing at the final of the Miss Universe 2026 competition,” reads another statement.

Unlike Harmonize and Mr Sanga, however, Basata said Nandy admitted the offence, removed the video from her social media platforms and paid the Sh3 million fine.

The council consequently allowed Nandy to continue with her artistic activities, although under its supervision.

The same incident also resulted in a Sh3 million fine against Millen Privé & Co. Lifestyle Limited, the organiser of Miss Universe Tanzania, with Basata holding the company responsible for allowing the alleged ethical violation to occur during the event.

The company was ordered to pay the fine within 14 days of the decision.

Basata’s enforcement action also covered the organisation of arts events, with Avil Contractors Company Ltd, the organiser of Miss Grand Tanzania, receiving a Sh3 million fine for holding the competition without an event permit from the council.

The council said it served the company with a notice of the alleged offence on August 12, 2026, and gave it 21 days to submit its defence, but it failed to do so.

Basata therefore ordered the company to pay the Sh3 million fine within 14 days and refrain from engaging in artistic activities until it complied with the decision.