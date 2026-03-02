How content creators are changing digital advertisement strategies

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s growing creator economy is beginning to influence how brands spend their marketing budgets, with content creators emerging as key partners in digital campaigns.

This growing presence comes after years in which celebrity influencers dominated online advertising, leveraging fame and large followings to secure partnerships across different brands.

Today, marketing practitioners say brand strategies are evolving, with greater emphasis on engagement and measurable performance areas where content creators are playing a more prominent role.

While celebrities remain effective for broad visibility, industry players note that brands are paying closer attention to what happens after a post goes live: how audiences respond, whether they engage and whether the message leads to action.

According to Technologist and Creative Entrepreneur who identifies himself as RC Kweka said this shift is not about rejecting influencers, but about adapting to a changing digital environment. “In the past, campaigns depended largely on how many people saw the content, based on follower numbers. Today, we are in a different era driven by algorithms,” he said.

He further added that, this change has altered how value is measured online.

“It is no longer about followers; it is about performance,” he said. “Previously, influencers were selling attention. That was the business model, and brands paid for attention. But content creators today sell action.”

Mr Kweka said this distinction matters because online attention has become increasingly short-lived.

“Attention lasts only a few minutes and then people move on. What brands want now is action, clicks, comments, shares and conversations,” he shared.

Beyond audience behaviour, Mr Kweka points to social media algorithms as another factor shaping brand decisions.

“Algorithms no longer priorities famous people, you may find someone with a smaller following who understands how to work with the algorithm and consistently produces highly engaging content,” he explained.

That shift, he added, has also influenced how brands work with creators.

“Brands tend to give creators more freedom. When a creator is given an idea, they know how to execute it in a way that fits their audience. That is why user-generated content campaigns are growing,” he elaborated.

From the brand side, this flexibility is translating into more targeted communication. Speaking to The Citizen, beauty brand manager at Kiss Me Later, Gladness Faustine, said content creators have become a driving force in reaching specific audiences.

“Content creators have become an effective channel for reaching targeted audiences without requiring excessive marketing resources,” she said.

She explained that niche-based content has changed how brands think about audience segmentation.

“There are audiences that are difficult to reach directly. But every content creator has a niche. If you want to reach university students, there is a creator who already speaks to them,” she said.

According to Ms Faustine, this makes collaboration more efficient than relying on a single celebrity endorsement.

“It becomes easier to reach the right audience at the right time,” she said.

The emphasis on relatability and explanation is also shaping consumer expectations. Food and beverage brand owner Mariam Rashid said today’s audiences want to understand products, not just see them promoted.

“People want to know the ingredients, the taste and how a product fits into their lifestyle,” she said. “Content creators show real experiences, they cook with the product, test it and respond to feedback.”

Ms Mariam said this approach creates a different kind of impact.

“Celebrity influencers create excitement, but content creators create connection,” she shared.

That connection is particularly valuable in sectors such as tourism.

Travel agency owner Edward Gilbert said lifestyle creators often align naturally with travel marketing.

“Content creators talk about real experiences of places as part of their daily content,” he said. “That makes collaboration easier because their audience is already interested in travel.”

He added that creators also help simplify information for potential customers. “They explain locations, pricing and payment plans clearly, that makes it easier for brands to collaborate effectively,” he said.

As creators take on a more visible economic role, Mr Gilbert said institutional recognition is increasingly important.

“It is time for the government to recognise content creators as part of the digital economy. They should be supported and connected to global opportunities so they can create employment and grow professionally,” shared Mr Gilbert.

From the creators’ perspective, consistency is emerging as a key factor behind brand trust.

Content creator Razaki Salumu said brands increasingly value long-term engagement over one-off promotions.

“When I talk about a product, it is part of an ongoing conversation, not a one-off post,” he said. “That continuity builds trust, and trust influences decisions more than celebrity status.”

He said this reflects a broader shift in how influence is understood.

“It is no longer about being famous; it is about being relevant and trusted, content creators are not replacing celebrities, but we are changing how influence works online,” he said.

Another Tanzanian content creator, Vicent Njau, popularly known as Kiredio, has also spoken publicly about the growing value of content creation.