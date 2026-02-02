How Tanzanian banks earned Sh2.47tr in net profits in 2025

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian banks collectively posted Sh2.47 trillion in net profits in 2025, a 14.7 percent increase from Sh2.16 trillion in 2024, reflecting robust growth across both interest and non-interest income streams and strong operational efficiency.

Financial statements released by banks last week indicate that funded income, mainly interest from loans, grew 11.7 percent to Sh4.71 trillion, up from Sh4.22 trillion in 2024.

Meanwhile, non-funded income, which includes fees, commissions and foreign exchange gains, rose 13.6 percent to Sh2.5 trillion, Sh299.72 billion higher than in 2024.

Leading the sector, NMB and CRDB recorded a combined net profit of Sh1.47 trillion, accounting for approximately 60 percent of total banking profits. NMB’s net profit increased by Sh102.88 billion, or 16 percent, to Sh749.77 billion, while CRDB’s surged 31 percent to Sh724.61 billion, up from Sh551.49 billion the previous year.

NMB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipuna attributed the performance to disciplined execution of the bank’s 2021–2025 Medium-Term Plan (MTP) and strong stakeholder support.

“These record-breaking results are a testament to enduring stakeholder trust and partnership. Our successful delivery of MTP 2025 provides a strong foundation for Agenda 2030, our next five-year strategic blueprint,” she said.

Ms Zaipuna said that NMB would accelerate technology-led solutions to deepen financial inclusion, enhance customer experience and increase financing to priority sectors, including agriculture, industry, energy, tourism, and mining, which are central to Tanzania’s sustainable growth.

“We aim to be a catalyst for economic transformation, mobilising capital into high-impact sectors, advancing digital innovation, supporting enterprise growth, creating employment, and empowering communities nationwide,” she said.

CRDB Group CEO Abdulmajid Nsekela said the bank’s strong 2025 performance was driven by business growth, operational efficiency and innovation.

“We recorded solid expansion in MSME lending, with deliberate focus on women- and youth-led enterprises, while financing strategic national projects in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing. Investments in digital channels, automation and process re-engineering improved turnaround times, reduced costs and enhanced customer experience,” he said.

Supportive regulatory environment

The banking sector benefited from a stable regulatory framework, which encouraged private-sector growth, responsible innovation and adoption of digital finance. Prudent oversight maintained sector resilience, while reforms supporting credit expansion and technological innovation enabled banks to broaden their reach, according to Mr Nsekela.

Other top performers

NBC emerged as the third most profitable bank. It posted Sh148.99 billion in net profit, up 26 percent from Sh117.79 billion.

Managing Director Theobald Sabi said the growth reflected disciplined execution and a focus on purpose-led sustainable development. Customer loans rose 20 percent to Sh3.4 trillion, net interest income grew 13.1 percent to Sh281.4 billion and non-funded income increased 21.1 percent to Sh164.1 billion

Non-performing loans remained low at 3.1 percent, and the cost-to-income ratio was 51.3 percent, while return on equity improved to 26.9 percent.

Stanbic Bank’s net profit rose six percent to Sh135.32 billion, while other top performers included Standard Chartered Bank (Sh80 billion), People’s Bank of Zanzibar (Sh79.47 billion), KCB (Sh66.79 billion), Absa Bank (Sh63.27 billion), Exim Bank (Sh61.91 billion), Azania Bank (Sh57.81 billion) and Diamond Trust Bank (Sh55.7 billion).

Equity Bank posted the most improved performance, with profit after tax surging 111 percent to Sh52.7 billion, while TCB recorded Sh33.35 billion, up from Sh31.94 billion. Citibank’s profit fell 53 percent to Sh32 billion from Sh67.85 billion in 2024.

The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) also posted strong growth, with net profit rising 55 percent to Sh28.76 billion from Sh18.76 billion, following its expansion and attainment of Tier One status in 2025.

Looking ahead

Banking leaders said their 2026 focus would be on deepening financial inclusion, particularly for MSMEs, women, youth, and other priority groups. Strategic priorities include financing national development projects, investing in digital technology, optimising delivery channels, and improving operational efficiency.