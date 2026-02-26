Manyara phosphate mine generates Sh1.29bn in government revenue

Manyara. The Itracom Fertilizer Limited phosphate mine at Vilima Vitatu in Babati District, Manyara Region, has generated Sh1.29 billion in government revenue since commencing operations in 2023, underscoring the growing contribution of industrial minerals to the national economy.

The figures were disclosed on Thursday, February 26, 2026, by geologist Waziri Mkupe (pictured) on behalf of the Manyara Resident Mines Officer, Mr Godfrey Nyanda.

Mr Mkupe said the revenue was collected through royalties and mineral inspection fees from both domestic and export sales.

Since production began, the mine has produced 69,929 tonnes of phosphate minerals valued at Sh36.99 billion.

The output has been sold in local and international markets, particularly in the Nala area of Dodoma Region and in Burundi.

He said the mine’s performance has strengthened government revenue collection while also supporting socio-economic development in surrounding communities through corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Among the projects financed by the company are the construction of Vilima Vitatu Primary School, teachers’ houses and initial works for a dormitory at a girls’ secondary school.

Providing a breakdown of domestic sales, Mr Mkupe said that between December 16, 2023 and February 24, 2026, a total of 22,686 tonnes of phosphate minerals valued at Sh9.07 billion were sold to Nala, Dodoma.

From these transactions, the government collected Sh90.74 million in royalties and an equal amount in inspection fees.

On exports, he said 13 permits were issued for the shipment of 47,243 tonnes of phosphate minerals to Burundi, valued at Sh27.92 billion.

Between September 4, 2024 and February 24, 2026, the government collected Sh837.64 million in royalties and Sh279.21 million in inspection fees.

“Itracom Fertilizer Limited continues to demonstrate that phosphate mining is a strategic contributor to government revenue, employment creation and community development in Manyara Region,” Mr Mkupe said.