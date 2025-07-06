New authority set to streamline investment processes in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The newly established Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) aims to simplify investment procedures by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, Minister of State for Planning and Investment Prof Kitila Mkumbo has said.

Formed through the Investment and Special Economic Zones Act No. 6 of 2025, TISEZA merges the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA). The authority officially began operations on 1 July 2025.

Speaking at the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) after visiting the TISEZA pavilion, Prof Mkumbo described the merger as a significant step toward improving Tanzania’s investment climate.

“With a single authority, investors will be able to complete all necessary processes in one place,” he said. “This will reduce hassle and attract both local and foreign investment.”

Key reforms under the new law include the introduction of a One-Stop Facilitation Centre to digitise and centralise all government investment services, as well as clear criteria for strategic investors.

The thresholds require a minimum capital of $20 million (approximately Sh52.7 billion) for local investors and $50 million (around Sh131.9 billion) for foreign investors.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Gilead Teri, former Executive Director of TIC, as the new Director General of TISEZA.

Prof Mkumbo reassured that existing investment projects would continue uninterrupted, while the reforms are expected to foster a more efficient and investor-friendly environment that boosts economic growth.