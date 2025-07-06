CAF doubles support fees for clubs in continental competitions

Dar es Salaam. African football clubs are set to receive a significant financial boost after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced it has doubled the support fee for teams competing in the 2025/26 Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Under the new arrangement, each club will receive $100,000, up from the previous $50,000, in a move aimed at strengthening the financial stability of African clubs and raising the standard of continental competitions.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said the increase is part of broader efforts to build a stronger and more competitive ecosystem for African football.

“This is about building a stronger, more competitive ecosystem for African football,” said Dr. Motsepe, who has been at the forefront of financial reforms within CAF.

The additional funding is expected to help clubs manage critical expenses such as travel, training, player welfare, and infrastructure improvements—areas that often strain the budgets of smaller clubs.

For lower-resourced teams in particular, the funding hike could prove transformative, enhancing their ability to compete more effectively against better-funded opponents.

The decision also sends a strong signal to sponsors, broadcasters, and investors that CAF is committed to improving the quality and commercial appeal of African club football.