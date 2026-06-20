NMB livestock financing surpasses Sh180 billion

Chalinze. NMB Bank Plc has disbursed more than Sh180 billion to livestock keepers and businesses across Tanzania’s livestock value chain, strengthening efforts to boost commercial production, create jobs and improve market access.

NMB Chief of Retail Banking, Mr Filbert Mponzi, revealed the figures during the opening of the Tri-Nations Livestock Expo 2026 at Mbogo Ranches in Ubena Zomozi, Chalinze District, Coast Region. NMB is sponsoring the event for the fourth consecutive year.

The exhibition, which has brought together livestock keepers, investors, buyers, financial institutions and other stakeholders from Tanzania, Kenya and Namibia, was officially opened by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Mr Mponzi said the bank’s livestock financing strategy targets individual farmers as well as medium-sized and large enterprises involved in feed production, livestock fattening, improved breeds, processing and market development.

“NMB was the first bank in Tanzania to introduce specialised livestock loans at an affordable interest rate of nine per cent. By June 2026, we had extended more than Sh180 billion to support livestock fattening, feed production, improved breeds and modern livestock infrastructure,” he said.

He said the bank’s agribusiness and agri-wholesale model was designed to support the entire livestock value chain, including farmers, feed producers, buyers, processors and other major players in the sector.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Nchemba said livestock-feed shortages remained one of the sector’s major challenges, adding that the government would continue working with the private sector and other stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions.

“The shortage of livestock feed is evident, and that is why the government remains committed to working with stakeholders to address the challenge,” Dr Nchemba said.

He urged livestock keepers to make use of the knowledge, technology and expertise available at the exhibition to improve productivity and run livestock farming as a commercially viable enterprise.

Mr Mponzi said access to finance should be complemented by financial literacy, sound business management, insurance and market knowledge to enable livestock keepers to invest responsibly, repay loans and expand their operations.





During the exhibition, NMB is offering financial education, business advisory services and information on livestock loans, insurance and digital banking products.

The bank said it would continue leveraging its network of 248 branches, more than 75,000 agents and digital platforms to extend formal financial services to livestock-producing communities, particularly in rural and underserved areas.