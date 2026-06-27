NMB, Mastercard launch new credit card for SMEs

Arusha. NMB Bank, in partnership with Mastercard, has launched the NMB SME World Business Credit Card, a digital payment solution designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through short-term financing, improved cash flow management and wider participation in the digital economy.

The card was unveiled on June 26, 2026, in Arusha during the NMB Business Executive Network Forum, which brought together banking executives, business owners and other key stakeholders from Tanzania’s private sector.

The initiative seeks to widen access to financial services for SMEs, which remain a key pillar of Tanzania’s economy. Under the facility, qualifying businesses will be eligible for credit of up to Sh50 million, with a repayment period of up to 53 interest-free days.

Cardholders will also receive emergency medical insurance cover of up to $100,000, providing additional protection while travelling.

The programme is intended to help businesses address working capital challenges and maintain healthy cash flow to meet operational demands more efficiently.

Speaking during the launch, Mastercard East Africa Director for SME Business Development Ms Imelda Ngunzu said the product had been developed to address financial challenges commonly faced by entrepreneurs, particularly in meeting short-term obligations such as purchasing stock, paying suppliers and financing daily operations.

“Beyond financial services, the card will also provide access to premium airport lounges at more than 400 airports worldwide through a network of over 1,600 lounges,” she said.

She said that cardholders would also benefit from discounts on travel and accommodation services through international partners, including InterContinental Hotels, Booking.com, Avis and Google Workspace.

Ms Ngunzu said SMEs remained a major driver of economic growth and innovation in Tanzania, noting that more than 90 percent of businesses in the country fall within the SME category.

According to her, the sector contributes between 27 and 35 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product and provides employment and income opportunities for millions of Tanzanians.

“Tanzanian entrepreneurs need more than capital alone. They require confidence, convenience, protection, digital tools and trusted partnerships that support their growth,” she said.

NMB Head of Business Banking Mr Deogratius Shirima said the bank had continued to develop innovative products aimed at helping businesses collect payments more efficiently and transition to digital financial systems.