NMB targets cashew, mining, tourism sectors in savings drive

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank Plc is seeking to attract deposits from Tanzania's cashew, mining and tourism sectors through a promotional campaign offering prizes to businesses, individuals and agricultural cooperative societies that channel their earnings through the lender.

The initiative targets cash flows generated during the 2026/27 cashew marketing season and the busy tourism period, as the bank seeks to encourage customers to retain more of their earnings in formal banking accounts.

Under the campaign, which runs from November 2026 to January 2027, NMB will offer 20 motorcycles to Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos), monthly cash prizes and three vehicles, including one designed for tourist transportation.

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Speaking at the launch of the ‘Bonge la Mpango – Weka Ushinde 2026’ campaign on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, NMB Head of sales and branch network, Mr Donatus Richard, urged Tanzanians across different economic sectors to channel their earnings through the bank to qualify for the draws.

He said the campaign would offer weekly, monthly and grand prizes, with customers required to keep their deposits in NMB accounts for at least seven days to qualify for weekly draws.

"To qualify for the weekly prizes, customers must deposit money into their NMB accounts and maintain the balance for seven days to be entered into the draw," Mr Richard said.

Customers who maintain their deposits for a month will also qualify for monthly draws, with 10 winners each receiving Sh500,000, he added.

NMB chief retail banking Mr Filbert Mponzi, said the campaign coincided with important business periods for several sectors, including the cashew nut and tourism industries.

"For tourism stakeholders, this is the visitor season, while mining activities and businesses in the sector are also thriving. When money comes in, it is the right time to protect it, and NMB is a safe place to keep those earnings," Mr Mponzi said.

He urged businesses and individuals to use the campaign as an opportunity to build savings while participating in the bank's promotional draws.