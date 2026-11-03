Tanzania lawmakers press government over water losses, shortages in major cities









Dodoma. Members of Parliament have urged the government to take stronger measures to address water losses and shortages in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, arguing that improved national access figures do not reflect the situation in some communities.

Contributing to the National Development Plan debate in Parliament on Monday, November 2, 2026, Kinondoni MP Abbas Tarimba, CCM, said water losses in Dar es Salaam stood at between 48 and 50 percent, resulting in estimated revenue losses of more than Sh114.12 billion.

He questioned official figures showing that water access in regional headquarters had increased from 90.6 percent to 92 percent, with Dar es Salaam recording 91.6 percent.

Mr Tarimba said residents in several Kinondoni neighbourhoods continued to experience shortages despite the reported improvement.

He named Mtambani in Mzimuni Ward, Tandale, Makumbusho and Mwananyamala among the affected areas.

“I come from Dar es Salaam and live in Kinondoni. In Mzimuni Ward, there is an area called Mtambani where there is no water. The same applies to Tandale, Makumbusho and Mwananyamala. Then you tell me water access is 91.6 percent; that raises questions,” he said.

He urged the government to address water lost before reaching consumers, technically known as non-revenue water (NRW), noting that the national average stood at 36 percent.

He said Dar es Salaam's contribution to the national economy made reliable water services particularly important for sustaining economic activities.

Mr Tarimba also called for the speedy completion of the Kidunda Dam project, describing it as critical to securing water supplies during dry seasons.

The project, which began in 2023 and was initially scheduled for completion in June 2026, is designed to store 190 billion litres of water for Dar es Salaam, Coast and Morogoro regions.

However, he said construction was 70 percent complete, citing delays in paying the contractor as one of the factors slowing progress.

He urged the government to ensure the contractor received payments to enable work to continue and the project to be completed.

Dodoma faces daily deficit of 68.2 million litres

Dodoma Urban MP Paschal Chinyele, CCM, said the capital faced a water shortage of nearly half its daily requirements, affecting development activities.

He attributed rising demand to the city's expanding population, saying the capacity of the relevant water authority remained inadequate.

Citing figures from the Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Duwasa), he said the city required 159.9 million litres of water daily, while its treatment plants could produce only 91.7 million litres, leaving a daily deficit of 68.2 million litres.

“Dodoma's current daily water demand is 159.9 million litres, while the capacity of its treatment plants is 91.7 million litres. This leaves a daily deficit of 68.2 million litres,” he said.

Mr Chinyele warned that demand would continue rising alongside population growth, reaching an estimated 180 million litres daily by 2031.

He identified Miganga and Chidachi in Mkonze Ward, Kikuyu North , Kinyambwa Extension, Nkuhungu, parts of Chang'ombe, particularly Chang'ombe Extension, and Ntyuka Ward as areas experiencing severe shortages.

He called for faster improvements in water services in the capital, urging Water Minister Jumaa Aweso to implement the President's directives on improving supply in the country's administrative headquarters.

MPs call for disability inclusion in development plans

In the same debate, Special Seats MP representing people with disabilities, Nasriya Nasir Ali, urged the government to ensure development programmes addressing their needs went beyond grants and loans.

She said people with disabilities had broader needs that could not be adequately addressed through financial assistance channelled solely through their associations.

Ms Ali called for people with disabilities to be involved in designing programmes targeting them so that their actual challenges could be identified and addressed.

She warned that excluding them from planning processes could result in decisions that failed to reflect their needs.

She also questioned the effectiveness of loans provided by local government authorities, saying they had yet to benefit people with disabilities.

She called on the government to review programme implementation to ensure the intended beneficiaries were reached.

MPs raise concern over medical equipment management

Special Seats legislator, Ms Mwanaisha Ulenge, called for stronger management and continuity of government projects and programmes to prevent expensive equipment and other resources from deteriorating or remaining unused.

She cited medical equipment purchased to support different groups, including women, which had subsequently broken down because of inadequate supervision and maintenance.