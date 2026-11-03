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NECTA Examination Results: Standard Seven pass rate rises to 85.22 percent
Prime
Tanzania lawmakers press government over water losses, shortages in major cities
Tuesday, November 03, 2026
- 4 min read
By
Habel Chidawali
Mwandishi wa Habari
Mwananchi
Related
Dawasa announces major water supply shortages in parts of Dar es Salaam
Water rationing, dry taps fuel Dar es Salaam residents’ outcry
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