







Unguja. The fire that swept through Nungwi’s tourism district on Saturday November 21, has exposed the risks facing hospitality investments in Zanzibar, where closely situated businesses and combustible roofing materials can turn an incident at one property into a wider commercial disaster.

Six hotels, four restaurants and approximately 40 shops were affected by the inferno, which also forced the evacuation of 183 tourists and disrupted business activity in one of the island’s established tourism destinations.

While authorities reported no deaths, for investors, the consequences may include damaged buildings, lost rooms, interrupted operations, disrupted bookings and uncertainty over when businesses can reopen.

The impact may also extend to employees and small traders whose incomes depend on tourist activity.

The full financial cost of the Nungwi fire had not been established by Sunday. Authorities had also not released a comprehensive assessment of damaged rooms, affected jobs, insurance coverage or the estimated cost of restoring the properties.

Zanzibar’s Minister for Tourism and Antiquities, Dr Nasra Nassor Omar, said preliminary information indicated that the fire started at Makofi Hotel, where a bread-baking oven using a large flame reportedly ignited the blaze.

“The fire spread rapidly to neighbouring hotels because the buildings had thatched roofs, making it difficult to contain quickly,” she said.

The fire spread to neighbouring properties, the affected hotels were Makofi, Z Hotel, Nungwi Garden, BR, Pasha and Sand Beach. Four restaurants and around 40 shops were also affected.

Safety measures under scrutiny

The fire has placed renewed attention on the preparedness of hotels and other tourism establishments to prevent and respond to emergencies.

Dr Omar said the government would consider rehabilitation and reconstruction measures after ensuring that affected properties were safe.

She also stressed the importance of fire hydrants, noting that a system installed at one hotel had helped in fighting the blaze.

Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (Zati) chairman Suleiman Ali Mohamed said an investor who had fire hoses and hydrants helped prevent further spread before fire engines arrived.

His account points to the importance of having emergency equipment available within tourism establishments, rather than relying entirely on external response teams after a fire has started.

Zati plans to conduct fire-safety training for investors in 2026.

Zanzibar Commission for Tourism Executive Secretary Arif Abbas Manji also urged investors to strengthen safety measures, including installing sprinklers in buildings with makuti roofs.

Manji urged investors to comply with the safety guidelines issued, including installing fire sprinkler systems in buildings with thatched roofs and CCTV cameras, to prevent or minimise the damage caused by such incidents.

“If these hotels had been equipped with such systems, the damage would not have reached this extent. That is why we have continued to insist that all hotel owners install them. It is therefore very important for investors to comply with the directives we issue,” he said.

He said more than 20 hotels had volunteered free accommodation for tourists evacuated from the affected properties.

The minister said 183 tourists were safely evacuated and moved to hotels in Mchangani and Matemwe. Some lost personal belongings and passports, prompting the tourism ministry to work with their embassies to facilitate replacement travel documents. The District Administrative Secretary, Dr Farid Moh'd Haji, said three fire stations from North Unguja participated in the Nungwi response. He reported damage to four rooms at Z Hotel and to the kitchen and restaurant at Sand Beach. He also cited two damaged rooms at Nungwi Inn, while the minister identified Nungwi Garden among the affected hotels. Authorities need to clarify the difference as a comprehensive damage assessment is prepared.

The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) said it was monitoring the situation and was ready to work with the government and other stakeholders to assess the damage and facilitate assistance to affected investors.

A recurring threat

Nungwi is not the first tourism area in Zanzibar to experience a major fire.

In July 2023, several tourism properties in Paje, including The Nest, Meraki, Drifters, Maisha Matamu and Cristal Resort, were affected by fire. In November 2021, four tourist hotels in Jambiani also burned, although tourists and workers were evacuated safely.

A fire at Ras Nungwi Beach Hotel in February 2017 caused extensive damage. The property had not been rebuilt at the time of the latest incident.