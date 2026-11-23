







Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2050 could be constrained by inadequate investment in scientific research, with local researchers warning that promising discoveries are struggling to move from laboratories into practical solutions because of limited and unpredictable funding.

As the country pursues industrialisation, technological advancement and a knowledge-based economy, scientists say sustained investment in research and development (R&D) will be critical to achieving its economic ambitions.

They argue that research is not merely an academic undertaking but a foundation for improving healthcare, strengthening agriculture, developing industries, addressing environmental challenges and creating technologies suited to local needs.

However, for many Tanzanian researchers, securing the resources needed to turn ideas into practical innovations remains a major challenge.

Speaking to The Citizen recently, researchers expressed concern that inadequate financing could undermine the country’s development ambitions, calling for more predictable funding mechanisms and better coordination of available research grants.

A bioinformatics researcher at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Ms Dativa Pereus, said existing grants reach only a small proportion of scientists despite growing demand for research financing.

“When you look at Tanzania, I do not think the country allocates a sufficient budget for research. Even the research grants that are available reach only a few people, while the demand is very high,” she said.

She said funding that had supported her academic journey ran out before she completed her PhD, forcing her to seek alternative opportunities to sustain her studies.

The funding challenge is reflected in the country’s research expenditure, which remains below its stated development target.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its October 2026 Comprehensive Enterprise Survey, puts Tanzania’s R&D expenditure at 0.58 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, against the national ambition of allocating at least one percent.

The government’s Long-Term Perspective Plan 2026/27–2050/51 similarly estimates research spending at about 0.56 percent of GDP, acknowledging that inadequate financing, infrastructure and coordination continue to constrain the country’s research ecosystem.

The gap comes as Tanzania targets an industrialised, knowledge-based economy with a GDP of $1 trillion and per capita income of $7,000 by 2050.

Research and development is identified as one of the key drivers of transformation under the country’s long-term development vision, which commits to establishing a sustainable financing mechanism capable of directing at least one percent of GDP towards research.

However, researchers say achieving that ambition will require more than setting targets, particularly if funding remains insufficient and difficult to access.

A PhD researcher at the University of Dar es Salaam, Ms Grantina Modern, said Tanzania needed a coordinated system through which researchers could identify funding opportunities available across government institutions and ministries.

“Science is expensive. To conduct research that gives you answers capable of defending your arguments and being recognised internationally or even nationally, you need money,” she said.

She said research findings were also important in informing public policy, arguing that policymakers needed reliable evidence before making decisions.

“Without numbers, you cannot convince a policymaker. You cannot go to a politician and simply say there is a problem in Iringa. Where are the numbers? To get those numbers, you need research,” she said.

The challenge is also reflected in government allocations to research financing institutions.

Parliamentary budget estimates show that the allocation to the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology’s (COSTECH) Research and Development Fund stands at Sh2.37 billion in the 2026/27 financial year, down from Sh7.79 billion in the approved estimates for 2025/26.

Although the government has other initiatives supporting research and innovation, the figures raise questions about the adequacy and predictability of financing available through the country’s principal research funding mechanism.

COSTECH reports that Sh103.63 billion has been mobilised for research and innovation over its 40-year history. Of this amount, Sh70.61 billion came from the government’s Consolidated Fund, while Sh33.02 billion was contributed by development partners.

The commission says Sh94.13 billion was channelled into research, with the remaining Sh9.5 billion supporting innovation.

While development partners have played an important role in financing scientific work, the reliance on external contributions also highlights the need to establish a sustainable domestic funding system that allows researchers to pursue long-term projects without being exposed to changing donor priorities.

Beyond the availability of funding, researchers say the challenges can be particularly difficult for women pursuing advanced academic qualifications.