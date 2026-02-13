Over 300 global stakeholders converge in Unguja as Zanzibar sees tourism growth

Unguja. Officials say the two-day forum, held on February 11 and 12, will further stimulate the Isles’ tourism-driven economy.

The event brought together stakeholders from various segments of the tourism industry to explore investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships.

Speaking during a tour of the exhibition yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr Aboud Suleiman Jumbe, said Zanzibar’s tourism sector continues to expand, driven in part by platforms that enhance the destination’s global visibility.

“This carries great significance for Zanzibar. When more than 300 stakeholders from different countries converge in the tourism sector, it means they are further promoting Zanzibar in their respective markets. That is why we see the sector advancing year after year,” he said.

Dr Jumbe said the forum has evolved beyond a local platform and now serves as an international showcase for Zanzibar and Tanzania at large, positioning the Isles as a tourism hub in Africa. He noted that growth in private sector participation in organising and coordinating such events has helped stimulate the economy, create investment opportunities and foster partnerships.

To illustrate the sector’s growth, Dr Jumbe said that over the past five years, 590 projects—mostly tourism-related—have been registered, valued at more than $6 billion (Sh15.61 trillion). This compares with 1,300 projects worth $14 billion (Sh36.43 trillion) recorded in earlier years combined.

“These figures demonstrate the rapid growth of tourism and investment. The private sector continues to play a vital role in boosting national revenue,” he said.

He added that in December last year and January this year, Zanzibar recorded more than 100,000 tourist arrivals per month for the first time in its history.

“This indicates that our target of reaching 1.5 million tourists by 2030 is achievable,” he said.

The Director of Kilifair Promotion Co Ltd, organisers of the Z-Summit exhibition, Mr Dominic Shoo, said more than 120 exhibitors were participating, with over 300 tourism sellers registered.

“The presence of participants from 20 countries is a clear sign of growing interest. Each year we see progress and more tangible national results,” he said.

“We expect even greater business outcomes and want to show the world what Zanzibar has to offer and the scale of its tourism potential.”

He added that plans are under way to introduce a tourism week that will encompass all tourism-related activities to strengthen promotion and industry growth.

Exim Bank’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr Shani Kinswaga, whose bank is the main sponsor of the forum, underscored the importance of financial services in supporting tourism enterprises.

“Tourism businesses require structured financial services. We have continued to collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate payments for tourists and provide financial solutions to support expansion projects,” he said.

The Chairman of the Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (Zati), Mr Suleiman Ali Mohamed, said the forum has delivered notable success by attracting participants from a growing number of countries.

“We are moving at a strong pace. Our goal is to bring Africa and the wider world to Zanzibar,” he said.