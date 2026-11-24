By Barnabas Mkwayu

Dodoma. The State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) is stepping up efforts to expand the market for its coal-based cooking briquettes, targeting households and public institutions following a Sh6.09 billion investment in production and distribution infrastructure.

The expansion comes as Tanzania seeks to reduce dependence on firewood and conventional charcoal, although the corporation faces the challenge of making its alternative fuel affordable, accessible and attractive to consumers.

The latest investment includes a Sh3.7 billion factory at Msembeta in Chigongwe Ward, Dodoma City, which was inaugurated by Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde on November 7, 2026.

The facility has an installed production capacity of 20 tonnes per hour and is STAMICO's fourth Rafiki Briquettes plant, alongside those in Kiwira, Kisarawe and Tabora.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Mavunde linked the investment to the government's ambition of having 80 percent of Tanzanians use clean cooking solutions by 2034.

"The use of this fuel is part of the mining sector's contribution to the government's target," he said, referring to the national clean cooking programme.

However, increasing production is only part of the challenge. STAMICO will also need to attract more customers and establish reliable distribution channels to ensure the new facility becomes commercially successful.

The corporation has established a network of 92 distributors, including 35 associated with the Wanawake na Samia Tanzania organisation, as part of efforts to reach consumers across the country.

To support distribution, it has acquired 30 three-wheelers, 20 storage containers and two trucks to facilitate transportation and sales.

STAMICO managing director Venance Mwasse said the Dodoma factory is expected to create more than 150 direct jobs, alongside opportunities for transporters, traders and other service providers.

"STAMICO is preparing to build another plant in Geita," Dr Mwasse said during the inauguration, outlining plans to increase production and bring the fuel closer to consumers.

The corporation says Rafiki Briquettes sell for Sh1,000 per kilogramme and can burn for more than three hours.

However, whether the product offers households and institutions meaningful savings will depend on cooking efficiency, the cost of suitable appliances and comparisons with alternatives such as charcoal, gas and electricity.

STAMICO board chairman Simon Sirro, who attended the inauguration, encouraged schools, prisons and other public institutions to consider using the product, arguing that wider institutional adoption could help expand the market.

Also present were Parliamentary Energy and Minerals Committee chairperson Subira Mgalu and Chamwino District Commissioner Janeth Mayanja, who represented Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule.

Ms Mgalu called for closer collaboration with the Rural Energy Agency to ensure cooking appliances are compatible with the briquettes, highlighting the importance of suitable technology in encouraging adoption.

The investment comes as the government steps up efforts to promote alternative cooking technologies.

In April 2026, the government reported that clean cooking adoption had reached 23.4 percent, up from 6.9 percent in 2021.

However, the environmental and health performance of processed coal briquettes also warrants scrutiny. The World Health Organisation assesses cooking technologies based on their emissions and advises against household use of unprocessed coal.